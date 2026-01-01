BCCI set to announce India's ODI squad vs New Zealand on THIS date; will Mohammed Shami be picked?
HIGH alert in Jammu and Kashmir: Security tightened in valley after inputs on terror threat
Will Usman Khawaja retire after Sydney Test? Veteran batter's latest move fuels speculation
Another SHOCKER from Air India? Pilot fails smell test, detained over intoxication allegations in Canada's Vancouver; airline says, 'zero-tolerance...'
Indore SHOCKER : At least 8 dead, 149 hospitalised due to water contamination; government takes BIG action, suspends...
From Blood Moon to Ring of Fire: Major celestial events, including solar, lunar eclipses in 2026
Viral video: Amitabh Bachchan breaks down remembering Dharmendra, shares never-heard-before story behind Sholay: 'Itni zor se unhone mujhe...'
Dhurandhar: Revised version of Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna-starrer to play in cinemas from Jan 1, changes in new print includes...
“Reform Express” and 24x7 Justice Delivery
India set to impose NEW taxes on cigarettes, tobacco products, staring from…; Here's all you need to know
VIRAL
From a blood moon to a rare ring of fire, 2026 will bring major celestial events, including solar and lunar eclipses.
According to reports by Forbes, 2026 will bring a series of striking celestial events that will capture the attention of skywatchers around the world. From dramatic solar eclipses to a rare blood moon, 2026 offers several moments that will encourage people to pause, look up, and reconnect with the rhythms of the universe.
The year 2026 will feature four major eclipses spread across six months, making it one of the most active periods for eclipse watchers in recent times.
The first celestial highlight arrives on February 17, 2026, with an annular solar eclipse, commonly known as a ring of fire. As a result, a bright ring of sunlight will remain visible around the moon’s edges. However, this eclipse will only be visible from remote parts of Antarctica, meaning very few people will witness it directly.
Soon after, on March 3, 2026, a total lunar eclipse will turn the moon a deep red for nearly an hour. This blood moon occurs when the moon passes fully into Earth’s shadow. This event will be visible from large parts of North America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It will also be the last total lunar eclipse until 2029.
The most anticipated event of the year takes place on August 12, 2026, when a total solar eclipse will be visible from eastern Greenland, western Iceland, and northern Spain.