FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

BCCI set to announce India's ODI squad vs New Zealand on THIS date; will Mohammed Shami be picked?

HIGH alert in Jammu and Kashmir: Security tightened in valley after inputs on terror threat

Will Usman Khawaja retire after Sydney Test? Veteran batter's latest move fuels speculation

Another SHOCKER from Air India? Pilot fails smell test, detained over intoxication allegations in Canada's Vancouver; airline says, 'zero-tolerance...'

Indore SHOCKER : At least 8 dead, 149 hospitalised due to water contamination; government takes BIG action, suspends...

From Blood Moon to Ring of Fire: Major celestial events, including solar, lunar eclipses in 2026

Viral video: Amitabh Bachchan breaks down remembering Dharmendra, shares never-heard-before story behind Sholay: 'Itni zor se unhone mujhe...'

Dhurandhar: Revised version of Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna-starrer to play in cinemas from Jan 1, changes in new print includes...

“Reform Express” and 24x7 Justice Delivery

India set to impose NEW taxes on cigarettes, tobacco products, staring from…; Here's all you need to know

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
BCCI set to announce India's ODI squad vs New Zealand on THIS date; will Mohammed Shami be picked?

BCCI set to announce India's ODI squad vs New Zealand on THIS date

HIGH alert in Jammu and Kashmir: Security tightened in valley after inputs on terror threat

HIGH alert in Jammu and Kashmir: Security tightened in valley after inputs

Will Usman Khawaja retire after Sydney Test? Veteran batter's latest move fuels speculation

Will Usman Khawaja retire after Sydney Test? Veteran batter's latest move fuels

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Vidya Balan Turns 47: From saying yes to 'Dirty Picture' to linkup rumours with Shahid Kapoor, here's top 5 facts about Parineeta star

Vidya Balan Turns 47: From saying yes to 'Dirty Picture' to linkup rumours with

From Kareena Kapoor to Katrina Kaif: Here's how Bollywood actresses are welcoming 2026, celebrating India's...

From Kareena Kapoor to Katrina Kaif: Here's how Bollywood actresses

From Dhurandhar 2, Border 2, to King, Ramayana, Battle of Galwan: 7 most anticipated Bollywood films of 2026 that will create history, gross over Rs 4000 crore

From Dhurandhar 2, to King, Ramayana: 7 most-anticipated Bollywood films of 2026

HomeViral

VIRAL

From Blood Moon to Ring of Fire: Major celestial events, including solar, lunar eclipses in 2026

From a blood moon to a rare ring of fire, 2026 will bring major celestial events, including solar and lunar eclipses.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Jan 01, 2026, 03:37 PM IST

From Blood Moon to Ring of Fire: Major celestial events, including solar, lunar eclipses in 2026
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

According to reports by Forbes, 2026 will bring a series of striking celestial events that will capture the attention of skywatchers around the world. From dramatic solar eclipses to a rare blood moon, 2026 offers several moments that will encourage people to pause, look up, and reconnect with the rhythms of the universe.

A busy year for eclipses

The year 2026 will feature four major eclipses spread across six months, making it one of the most active periods for eclipse watchers in recent times.

Ring of fire eclipse in February

The first celestial highlight arrives on February 17, 2026, with an annular solar eclipse, commonly known as a ring of fire. As a result, a bright ring of sunlight will remain visible around the moon’s edges. However, this eclipse will only be visible from remote parts of Antarctica, meaning very few people will witness it directly.

Blood Moon in March

Soon after, on March 3, 2026, a total lunar eclipse will turn the moon a deep red for nearly an hour. This blood moon occurs when the moon passes fully into Earth’s shadow. This event will be visible from large parts of North America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It will also be the last total lunar eclipse until 2029.

Total solar eclipse in August

The most anticipated event of the year takes place on August 12, 2026, when a total solar eclipse will be visible from eastern Greenland, western Iceland, and northern Spain.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
BCCI set to announce India's ODI squad vs New Zealand on THIS date; will Mohammed Shami be picked?
BCCI set to announce India's ODI squad vs New Zealand on THIS date
HIGH alert in Jammu and Kashmir: Security tightened in valley after inputs on terror threat
HIGH alert in Jammu and Kashmir: Security tightened in valley after inputs
Will Usman Khawaja retire after Sydney Test? Veteran batter's latest move fuels speculation
Will Usman Khawaja retire after Sydney Test? Veteran batter's latest move fuels
Another SHOCKER from Air India? Pilot fails smell test, detained over intoxication allegations in Canada's Vancouver; airline says, 'zero-tolerance...'
Another SHOCKER from Air India? Pilot fails smell test, detained over intoxicati
Indore SHOCKER : At least 8 dead, 149 hospitalised due to water contamination; government takes BIG action, suspends...
Indore SHOCKER : At least 8 dead, 149 hospitalised due to water contamination
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Vidya Balan Turns 47: From saying yes to 'Dirty Picture' to linkup rumours with Shahid Kapoor, here's top 5 facts about Parineeta star
Vidya Balan Turns 47: From saying yes to 'Dirty Picture' to linkup rumours with
From Kareena Kapoor to Katrina Kaif: Here's how Bollywood actresses are welcoming 2026, celebrating India's...
From Kareena Kapoor to Katrina Kaif: Here's how Bollywood actresses
From Dhurandhar 2, Border 2, to King, Ramayana, Battle of Galwan: 7 most anticipated Bollywood films of 2026 that will create history, gross over Rs 4000 crore
From Dhurandhar 2, to King, Ramayana: 7 most-anticipated Bollywood films of 2026
From Dhanashree Verma-Yuzvendra Chahal to Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck: Shocking, ugly divorces in 2025
From Dhanashree Verma-Yuzvendra Chahal to Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck divorces
Inside Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru's exotic honeymoon in Portugal: From cosy dinner to sea view to fun rides, check viral pics
Inside Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru's exotic honeymoon in Portugal
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement