From Anant Ambani to Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan: Celebs who married their childhood sweethearts

Marriage is a lifelong committment enriched with faithfulness and sacrificial love. There are many couples who establish our faith in love, relationships and the idea of 'happily ever after'. 

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Aug 07, 2024, 01:55 PM IST

From BFFs to lovers, take a look at your favourite celebrities who tied the knot with their childhood sweeathearts. 

1. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant 

The Ambani scion Anant Ambani recently tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart, Radhika Merchant. The wedding festivities were not less than a star-studded affair. The duo were first childhood friends and the friendship started blossming into love seven years back. Radhika Merchant was often captured during many of the Ambani functions. When Anant Ambani's sister Isha Ambani got married, Radhika came to the limelight. She was also seen during the wedding celebrations of the eldest heir of the Ambani family, Akash Ambani. 

2. Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta 

Speaking about childhood lovers, one cannot turn blind eye to another Ambani couple, Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta. In 2019, Akash Ambani tied the knot with Shloka Mehta. As per media reports, the duo met at Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School when they were four years old. The friendship turned into love and a strong relationship, eventually culminating into a beautiful wedding. 

3. Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan

Shah Rukh Khan, popularly known as King Khan, is also reffered to as the 'King of Romance' in Bollywood. Even though Khan has romanced many of the actresses onscreen, his heart is owned by his wife and childhood love, Gauri Khan. It was 1984 when the duo exchanged glances and embarked on the journey of love. 

4. Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal 

Varun Dhawan, the very popular actor among the youth, fell his love with Natasha Dalal during his school days. Varun Dhawan once recalled that it was love at first sight for him. Natasha was often seen attending Dhawan's family functions. The duo exchanged vows in 2021. 

5. Ayushmann Khurrana-Tahira Kashyap 

Popular actor and singer Ayushmann Khurrana got married to his childhood sweetheart Tahira Kashyap in 2008. Khurrana once revealed that he had broken up with Kashyap once. However, he went back to her and sorted things out. The couple is a perfect epitome of unending love and committment. 

6. Jackie Shroff- Ayesha Shroff

Another high school romance that found its happy-ending is that of actor Jackie Shroff and Ayesha Shroff. The duo tied the knot in 1987. 

7. Bobby Deol-Tanya Ahuja Deol

Bobby Deol met his soulmate, Tanya Ahuja Deol in Mumbai, He fell in love with her at the very first sight. After dating for a while, the duo got married in 1996. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
