Days after objecting to it, Jaya Bachchan calls herself 'Jaya Amitabh Bachchan' in Parliament; leaves MPs in splits

Meet IIT-JEE topper who joined IIT Bombay with AIR 1, worked at NASA, left it for...

Lakshya Sen scripts history, becomes first Indian badminton player to reach men's singles semi-finals at Olympics

World's most expensive TV show has Rs 8300 crore budget, each episode cost more than Fighter, Animal, Baahubali, Pathaan

Anant Ambani, Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani, on whose wedding Mukesh Ambani spent the most money…

Warning signs of cancer that appear in legs, feet

6 disappointments that made Bigg Boss OTT 3 dull, boring

8 animals with weakest bones

कौन है गुलजार शेख? जिसे Views के आगे नहीं दिखी इंसान की जान की कीमत, हुआ गिरफ्तार  

Athlete बस ले आए Paris Olympic में Gold Medal, यहां इनाम से लादकर किस्मत बदल देगी Government

Jaipur Airport पर फ्लाइट छोड़ लगेज ट्रॉली उड़ाते पायलट के जुगाड़ से इंटरनेट हुआ दंग, वीडियो हुआ Viral

Hypertension: 6 yoga asanas to reduce high blood pressure

Educational qualifications of the Bachchan family: From Cambridge alumni to college dropouts

Gout diet: Vitamin B 12-rich fruits to reduce high uric acid levels, joint pain naturally

Wayanad Landslide Update: Death Toll Rises To 308, Over 200 People Injured, Rescue Ops Enter Day 4

Hezbollah Attacks Israel With Dozens Of Rockets Days After Death Of Top Commander | Israel Vs Hamas

BJP Bihar President Dilip Jaiswal Takes Jibe On India Alliance Over 'Muslims' I DNA Political OH!

World's most expensive TV show has Rs 8300 crore budget, each episode cost more than Fighter, Animal, Baahubali, Pathaan

Educational qualifications of the Bachchan family: From Cambridge alumni to college dropouts

How Bollywood, OTT lose Rs 20000 crore every year; Opposition MP raises issue in Rajya Sabha, urges government to...

From Amber Fort to Ranthambore Tiger Reserve: Some iconic places to visit in Rajasthan

Rajasthan, known for its rich cultural heritage and stunning architecture, boasts numerous iconic tourist spots.

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Aug 02, 2024, 01:20 PM IST

From Amber Fort to Ranthambore Tiger Reserve: Some iconic places to visit in Rajasthan
Rajasthan, known for its rich cultural heritage and stunning architecture, boasts numerous iconic tourist spots. Here are the top 10 must-visit tourist attractions in this regal state:

Chittorgarh Fort: A UNESCO World Heritage Site, this sprawling fort is the largest in India, featuring stunning palaces, temples, and the famous Vijay Stambh, symbolizing the valor of Rajput warriors.

City Palace, Udaipur: Overlooking Lake Pichola, this architectural marvel combines Rajasthani and Mughal styles. Mostly dedicated to Ranas of Mewar, offering visitors a glimpse into royal life with its museums and beautiful gardens.

Amber Fort, Jaipur: Known for its artistic blend of Hindu and Mughal architecture, this fort features intricate carvings, stunning courtyards, and the mesmerizing Sheesh Mahal.

Jaisalmer Fort: This living fort, made of golden sandstone, is renowned for its stunning architecture and vibrant local culture, making it a must-visit in the Thar Desert.

Bhangarh Fort: Often dubbed the most haunted fort in India, Bhangarh is famous for its spooky atmosphere and intriguing legends, attracting thrill seekers and history enthusiasts alike. One of the most haunted place of Asia.

Ranthambore Tiger Reserve: A premier wildlife destination, this reserve is known for its Bengal tiger population and offers thrilling safaris amidst diverse flora and fauna.

Mehrangarh Fort, Jodhpur: One of the largest forts in India, offers breathtaking views of the Blue City and houses a museum that showcases the extensive heritage of the region.

Kumbhalgarh Fort: Known as the Great Wall of India, it features one of the longest walls in the world and is home to over 360 temples, offering stunning views of the Aravalli range.

Hawa Mahal, Jaipur: The iconic "Palace of Winds," famous for its unique structure with numerous windows, used to allow royal women to observe street festivities.

Chand Baori, Abhaneri: One of the deepest stepwells in India, this architectural marvel features intricate carvings and offers insight into ancient water conservation techniques.

Honourable mentions:

Ajmer Sharif Dargah: This revered Sufi shrine, dedicated to Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti, attracts millions of pilgrims each year. Known for its serene atmosphere and annual Urs festival, it embodies unity through communal meals and qawwali performances.

Tanot Mata Mandir: Located near the Indo-Pak border. The temple gained fame during the 1965 Indo-Pak war, when it reportedly remained unharmed despite heavy bombardment. It stands as a symbol of faith and resilience, drawing many devotees seeking blessings.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
