Frog rides on slithering snake in viral video, netizens ask 'OTP kya thi bhai?'

The ten-second video shows a frog sitting calmly on a snake, while the snake moves around without trying to eat it.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 26, 2022, 02:16 PM IST

New Delhi: If you see a frog and snake video, it's usually of the latter preying on the former. Frogs are supposed to flee at the sight of snakes, but one frog thought it might be a good idea to ride a snake instead. However, a video demonstrating just that has gone viral on the internet, leaving us speechless. Jharkhand Administrative Service officer Sanjay Kumar shared the video with the caption, "Courage does not mean the absence of fear, but courage is the courage to face the fear in front of you..! (sic)"

The ten-second video shows a frog sitting calmly on a snake, while the snake moves around without trying to eat it. However, the video's time and location are unknown; it could be an old video that has gone viral again.

This video was shared just a day back and since being shared, it has been viewed more than 8,000 times and has also garnered many comments.

