Frog rides on slithering snake in viral video, netizens ask 'OTP kya thi bhai?'

New Delhi: If you see a frog and snake video, it's usually of the latter preying on the former. Frogs are supposed to flee at the sight of snakes, but one frog thought it might be a good idea to ride a snake instead. However, a video demonstrating just that has gone viral on the internet, leaving us speechless. Jharkhand Administrative Service officer Sanjay Kumar shared the video with the caption, "Courage does not mean the absence of fear, but courage is the courage to face the fear in front of you..! (sic)"

साहस का मतलब भय की अनुपस्थिति नहीं बल्कि भय सामने होते हुए भी दृढ़ता से सामना करना ही साहस है..! pic.twitter.com/2Xz6dEJKhG — Sanjay Kumar, Dy. Collector (@dc_sanjay_jas) November 25, 2022

The ten-second video shows a frog sitting calmly on a snake, while the snake moves around without trying to eat it. However, the video's time and location are unknown; it could be an old video that has gone viral again.

This video was shared just a day back and since being shared, it has been viewed more than 8,000 times and has also garnered many comments.

