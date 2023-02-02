Search icon
Friendship goals: Cure your midweek blues with this adorable viral video of monkey and cat

In the viral clip, a cat is seen walking down the street while a monkey holds on to its furry friend.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 02, 2023, 11:12 AM IST

screengrab

New Delhi: Friendships between animals of different species may not appear to be common. However, it is not unthinkable. Many pets and animals are capable of forming genuine bonds with one another. And it appears that this cat and monkey have found friendship in each other as well. The adorable clip is shared on Twitter by a user named @Buitengebieden and it has garnered more than 873.5k views. 

Friendship goals, right? "Cat and a little monkey" Buitengebieden captioned the clip on Twitter.

The internet is overjoyed after watching the video, which has received thousands of likes and retweets. "This brings me joy. All of your tweets do, too "said one user in the comments section. Another netizen writes, "That just warmed my heart. How lovely is that?" Others flooded the comment section with heart emoticons.

Animal friendships on Twitter are nothing new. Several users posted photos or videos of these friendship goals. In one of these videos, a puppy is seen riding on the back of a chicken. Sure, the chicken appeared to be having difficulty walking at times, but the two appeared to be inseparable.

Post Office Saving Schemes: PPF, NSC, SCSS, Sukanya Samriddhi, check new interest rates, benefits
Yearender 2022: Lata Mangeshkar, Sidhu Moose Wala, Raju Srivastava, Deepesh Bhan, artists who passed away
Shark Tank judge Namita Thapar net worth, business empire, lavish house, fee per episode; all you need to know
From Esha Gupta to Elli Avram, gorgeous ladies Hardik Pandya dated before marrying Natasha Stankovic
State Bank of India to deliver money to your home: Step-by-step guide
