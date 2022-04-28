Friends-themed questionnaire for flatmate in Bengaluru goes viral

Twitter/@AsthaPasta16

Many people leave their hometowns and shift to another state/city for studies or jobs. Hunting for a house is a big task in itself, however, looking for a flatmate who matches your vibe is even more difficult. Social media is full of requests and messages from people who are looking for like-minded people to live with.

A post is currently going viral on social media of a questionnaire for a female flatmate in Bengaluru.

The questionnaire was posted on Twitter by a user named Astha, with the caption, "Apartment hunting in Bengaluru seems to be a cultural interview round these days."

While there are a lot of questions in the post, what caught netizens' attention was the Friends-themed question.

A few interesting questions on the questionnaire are;

If you come home one evening you find Spiderman, Batman, Iron Man, Captain America, and Black Widow chilling in the room, who would you hit on? Are you Rachel, Monica, or Phoebe?

Pakhi Sharma, who is proclaimed to be one of the creators of the questionnaire, replied to Astha and said, "@AsthaPasta16 thanks for making our interview viral. When you have 150 applications, filtering is a must. Just being able to pay rent is no criteria, @Devina18Kumar @ChasiaNeha we did well!"

So far, the viral post has more than 3,000 likes and 250 retweets on it on Twitter. Netizens have also reacted to the viral post. One user said, "Asking the important questions," while another commented, "Haha, seems like we're hitting the right tone, looking at the questions in this pic."