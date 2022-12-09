Friends sing Doraemon's theme song in bus, viral video takes netizens down memory lane

Screengrab

New Delhi: Do you recall watching different cartoons as a child, particularly Doraemon? Then watch this video, which will speak to your soul while also making you nostalgic. So a video of a group of friends singing Doraemon's theme song on a bus has gone crazy viral. And it will undoubtedly take you back to good old times. The video is shared on Instagram by a user named @Priyadarshan and it has garnered 945,000 likes till now.

The video begins with a bus full of people singing their hearts out. They can be heard singing along to the Doraemon theme song in Hindi that is playing in the background. The group sang the entire song, and the entire moment will take you back in time. “What a nostalgia. Go and recreate this with your gang,” reads the video caption on Instagram.

The video has been posted on November 14. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated millions of views. Till now, the clip has gathered more than 6 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The clip has also received more than 900,000 likes. After watching the wholesome video, netizens were overjoyed. Some of them went down memory lane and shared their own stories.

“Helicopter? Noo helicoptaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa,” wrote an user. “Mai abhi bhi doremon,shinchan, Oggy, zig and sharko dekhti hon waise to age me 22 hon lekin dil se abhi bhi bachchi he hon mai,” said another. “Meko bhi meko bhiiiiii meko bhiii...... addd karloooo” expressed a third. “This is so so pure,” commented a fourth.