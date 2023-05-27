Search icon
Friends shave their heads to support buddy battling cancer, viral video makes internet emotional

To express their support for their friend, everyone showed up at her home with a surprise. She quickly burst into tears. The video was posted to the Goodnews Movement's Twitter account.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 27, 2023, 10:20 AM IST

Friends shave their heads to support buddy battling cancer, viral video makes internet emotional
screengrab

New Delhi: Buddies are the people who make life worthwhile, and their kind acts may elevate anyone's spirits. People become resilient and strong when they have the support of friends through a time of pain and grief. Like this video, depicts the kind act of friends who shaved their heads in solidarity with a friend who just started cancer treatment. A video that has gone viral on social media shows a group of pals who showed up at this teen's house battling cancer.. After being diagnosed with cancer, the young lady lost her hair. To express their support for their friend, everyone showed up at her home with a surprise. She quickly burst into tears. The video was posted to the Goodnews Movement's Twitter account.

In a video, the girl can be seen gripping her head in surprise after a bunch of pals arrived at her house who shaved their heads. They did this in support of a teen fighting cancer. She was taken aback, yet this gesture made her grin and cry at the same moment.


“NO ONE FIGHTS ALONE: Teen fighting cancer is surprised by her group of friends when they show up to her house after shaving their own heads in an act of solidarity. If you have friends, you have everything!” reads the video caption.

This gesture moved many people on the internet. Some people also prayed for the girl's quick recovery. "You are so sweet and gorgeous. When you have pals like these, you will never walk alone. You are all incredible," one person said.

"It's great to see young people standing up in support of their friend. The more our unity, the easier the weight. "Keep up the good work," said another.

 

 

