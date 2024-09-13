Friday The 13th: Why it's considered unlucky? Origin, history and superstitions

Friday the 13th is a day that has long been associated with bad luck, fear, and superstition. But why is this date considered so ominous? The belief that Friday the 13th is unlucky has origins in both historical and religious contexts, and over time, it has evolved into a cultural phenomenon.

The roots of this superstition can be traced back to Christian beliefs. In the Bible, Friday is believed to be the day of Jesus Christ’s crucifixion, which casts a negative light on the day. Additionally, the number 13 has been regarded as unlucky for centuries. One popular reason is the belief that at the Last Supper, there were 13 people seated, with Judas—the betrayer—being the 13th guest.

In Norse mythology, a similar event is said to have occurred when Loki, the god of mischief, became the 13th guest at a dinner in Valhalla. His arrival resulted in chaos, leading to the death of another god, Balder, further cementing the association of the number 13 with misfortune.

The combination of Friday and the number 13 didn't fully emerge as a cultural superstition until the late 19th century. In 1907, author Thomas Lawson published the novel "Friday, the Thirteenth," which told the story of a stockbroker using the superstition to create chaos in the stock market. The book's popularity helped solidify the connection in modern culture.

Superstitions surrounding this day are still prevalent. Many buildings skip the 13th floor, hotels avoid room 13, and people often refuse to travel or make important decisions on Friday the 13th. Despite the lack of scientific evidence supporting these fears, the date remains a source of anxiety for many.

In popular culture, Friday the 13th has also inspired horror movies, most notably the Friday the 13th film franchise, further adding to the day’s eerie reputation. Whether based on history or pure superstition, Friday the 13th continues to be a day that many approach with caution.