Friday The 13th: Why it's considered unlucky? Origin, history and superstitions

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet actor, who played young Shah Rukh Khan, failed auditions, had no work; then became international star, is now...

Gautam Gambhir calls this Indian player 'Shahenshah', it's not Rohit, Dhoni, Yuvraj, Bumrah

Gautam Gambhir calls this Indian player 'Shahenshah', it's not Rohit, Dhoni, Yuvraj, Bumrah

Chad McQueen, The Karate Kid actor, Steve McQueen's son, passes away at 63

Virat Kohli of Javelin? Paralympic gold medallist compared with India's batting maestro for this reason

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet actor, who played young Shah Rukh Khan, failed auditions, had no work; then became international star, is now...

Meet actor, who played young Shah Rukh Khan, failed auditions, had no work; then became international star, is now...

Gautam Gambhir calls this Indian player 'Shahenshah', it's not Rohit, Dhoni, Yuvraj, Bumrah

Gautam Gambhir calls this Indian player 'Shahenshah', it's not Rohit, Dhoni, Yuvraj, Bumrah

Gautam Gambhir calls this Indian player 'Shahenshah', it's not Rohit, Dhoni, Yuvraj, Bumrah

Gautam Gambhir calls this Indian player 'Shahenshah', it's not Rohit, Dhoni, Yuvraj, Bumrah

These countries are becoming richer than US, UK, India, China since 2010

These countries are becoming richer than US, UK, India, China since 2010

6 stunning images of Mars shared by NASA

6 stunning images of Mars shared by NASA

Four films, including 3 blockbusters, Vicky Kaushal lost to other actors

Four films, including 3 blockbusters, Vicky Kaushal lost to other actors

Elon Musk का मैसेज हुआ वायरल, इस लड़की ने लंबे समय से किया इग्नोर, लोगों ने भी खोल दी पोल, जानें पूरी कहानी...

Elon Musk का मैसेज हुआ वायरल, इस लड़की ने लंबे समय से किया इग्नोर, लोगों ने भी खोल दी पोल, जानें पूरी कहानी...

सोने की वजह से स्कूल से हुआ था सस्पेंड, कोर्ट ने टीचर को दिलाया 2 करोड़ का मुआवजा

सोने की वजह से स्कूल से हुआ था सस्पेंड, कोर्ट ने टीचर को दिलाया 2 करोड़ का मुआवजा

'Ooh La La...' गाने पर डेनमार्क में भारतीय महिला ने किया बवाल डांस, मूव्स देख लोग बोले- 'मार डाला...'

'Ooh La La...' गाने पर डेनमार्क में भारतीय महिला ने किया बवाल डांस, मूव्स देख लोग बोले- 'मार डाला...'

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bollywood's biggest villain was a clerk; rejected for being 'too scary', later became richer than heroes, net worth is..

Bollywood's biggest villain was a clerk; rejected for being 'too scary', later became richer than heroes, net worth is..

Meet Akshay Kumar's 'sister', 90s pop star who gave blockbusters at 16; left films forever at career’s peak, is now...

Meet Akshay Kumar's 'sister', 90s pop star who gave blockbusters at 16; left films forever at career’s peak, is now...

Know the beautiful love story of IAS Srushti Deshmukh and IAS Nagarjun Gowda

Know the beautiful love story of IAS Srushti Deshmukh and IAS Nagarjun Gowda

Malaika Arora Father Death: Anil Mehta's Final Words To His Daughter Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora Father Death: Anil Mehta's Final Words To His Daughter Malaika Arora

Chandigarh Blast: Grenade Explosion In Sector 10; Auto Driver Arrested, Investigation Ongoing

Chandigarh Blast: Grenade Explosion In Sector 10; Auto Driver Arrested, Investigation Ongoing

BSF Jawan Injured As Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Near LoC Days Before Jammu Kashmir Elections 2024

BSF Jawan Injured As Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Near LoC Days Before Jammu Kashmir Elections 2024

Meet actor, who played young Shah Rukh Khan, failed auditions, had no work; then became international star, is now...

Meet actor, who played young Shah Rukh Khan, failed auditions, had no work; then became international star, is now...

Chad McQueen, The Karate Kid actor, Steve McQueen's son, passes away at 63

Chad McQueen, The Karate Kid actor, Steve McQueen's son, passes away at 63

Meet actress who became overnight star after debut, was betrayed in love, got married secretly, battled cancer, now..

Meet actress who became overnight star after debut, was betrayed in love, got married secretly, battled cancer, now..

HomeViral

Viral

Friday The 13th: Why it's considered unlucky? Origin, history and superstitions

The combination of Friday and the number 13 didn't fully emerge as a cultural superstition until the late 19th century.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 13, 2024, 04:08 PM IST

Friday The 13th: Why it's considered unlucky? Origin, history and superstitions
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Friday the 13th is a day that has long been associated with bad luck, fear, and superstition. But why is this date considered so ominous? The belief that Friday the 13th is unlucky has origins in both historical and religious contexts, and over time, it has evolved into a cultural phenomenon.

The roots of this superstition can be traced back to Christian beliefs. In the Bible, Friday is believed to be the day of Jesus Christ’s crucifixion, which casts a negative light on the day. Additionally, the number 13 has been regarded as unlucky for centuries. One popular reason is the belief that at the Last Supper, there were 13 people seated, with Judas—the betrayer—being the 13th guest.

In Norse mythology, a similar event is said to have occurred when Loki, the god of mischief, became the 13th guest at a dinner in Valhalla. His arrival resulted in chaos, leading to the death of another god, Balder, further cementing the association of the number 13 with misfortune.

The combination of Friday and the number 13 didn't fully emerge as a cultural superstition until the late 19th century. In 1907, author Thomas Lawson published the novel "Friday, the Thirteenth," which told the story of a stockbroker using the superstition to create chaos in the stock market. The book's popularity helped solidify the connection in modern culture.

Superstitions surrounding this day are still prevalent. Many buildings skip the 13th floor, hotels avoid room 13, and people often refuse to travel or make important decisions on Friday the 13th. Despite the lack of scientific evidence supporting these fears, the date remains a source of anxiety for many.

In popular culture, Friday the 13th has also inspired horror movies, most notably the Friday the 13th film franchise, further adding to the day’s eerie reputation. Whether based on history or pure superstition, Friday the 13th continues to be a day that many approach with caution.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Emotional Intelligence for Entrepreneurs: A Key to Business Success

Emotional Intelligence for Entrepreneurs: A Key to Business Success

Meet actor whose career ended after 5 flop films, then quit acting, grandfather was a superstar, his father...

Meet actor whose career ended after 5 flop films, then quit acting, grandfather was a superstar, his father...

Ahead of SC verdict on Delhi CM Kejriwal's bail plea today, AAP leader Raghav Chadha says party remains 'hopeful'

Ahead of SC verdict on Delhi CM Kejriwal's bail plea today, AAP leader Raghav Chadha says party remains 'hopeful'

'Infectious character...': Ricky Ponting fires Rishabh Pant warning to Australia ahead of Border-Gavaskar trophy

'Infectious character...': Ricky Ponting fires Rishabh Pant warning to Australia ahead of Border-Gavaskar trophy

Bangladesh announce 16-member squad for India Tests, star pacer left out

Bangladesh announce 16-member squad for India Tests, star pacer left out

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Bollywood's biggest villain was a clerk; rejected for being 'too scary', later became richer than heroes, net worth is..

Bollywood's biggest villain was a clerk; rejected for being 'too scary', later became richer than heroes, net worth is..

Meet Akshay Kumar's 'sister', 90s pop star who gave blockbusters at 16; left films forever at career’s peak, is now...

Meet Akshay Kumar's 'sister', 90s pop star who gave blockbusters at 16; left films forever at career’s peak, is now...

Know the beautiful love story of IAS Srushti Deshmukh and IAS Nagarjun Gowda

Know the beautiful love story of IAS Srushti Deshmukh and IAS Nagarjun Gowda

Before Prabhas, Ranbir Kapoor, this Bollywood superstar was playing Lord Rama in Ramayana, movie got shelved after...

Before Prabhas, Ranbir Kapoor, this Bollywood superstar was playing Lord Rama in Ramayana, movie got shelved after...

AI Insights: Top 7 high-paying jobs in India by 2050

AI Insights: Top 7 high-paying jobs in India by 2050

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement