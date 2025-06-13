It's Friday, the 13th! A lot of people around the world dread this day and date combination. But not many are aware about why the superstition came into being. Read on to know more about it.

It's Friday, the 13th! A lot of people around the world dread this day and date combination. But not many are aware about why the superstition came into being. It's a long-held belief, particularly in the western culture, as both the number 13 and Fridays have a history of bringing poor luck. This makes the combination feared deeply by many, globally. Read on to know more about this.

Friday bad luck

For a really long time, Friday has been seen as the unluckiest day of the week. There are stories in the Christian holy book Bible where bad things take place on this day. For instance, the day when the Great Flood began. Further, in Geoffrey Chaucer's book Canterbury Tales, written centuries ago, he writes, "on a Friday fell all this mischance." Besides, in Britain, Friday was once called Hangman's Day as it was usually when people who had been sentenced to death would be executed.

But Good Friday -- the day of Jesus Christ's crucifixion -- remains an exception to this trend.

'Unlucky' number 13

Some think the reason why the number 13 is considered unlucky also comes from the Bible. For instance, Judas -- the disciple who betrayed Jesus Christ -- was the thirteenth guest to sit down to the Last Supper.

Even today, it is deemed unlucky to have 13 people sitting at a dining table. Some people even sit down a teddy bear along to take the number of guests to 14. The superstition is widely believed: Some hotels have no room numbered 13 while some airlines skip a row numbered 13 in their aircraft.

Friday the 13th fears

The superstition around Friday the 13th being an unlucky date seems to be a recent phenomenon -- just about a century old. It was first written about in an article in a French magazine in 1834 where it stated, "It is always Fridays and the number 13 that bring bad luck!"

There's even a dedicated word for the fear of Friday the 13th: paraskevidekatriaphobia.

Every year, there is at least one Friday the 13th, with some years having as many as three.