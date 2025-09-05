French woman says moving to India was the best decision of her life, here's why

I wanted a place where helping each other and being warm were the norm.

A French designer has described her decision to move to India almost two years ago as one of the happiest decisions she has ever made.

In a now viral post on X, Julia Chaigneau explained how relocating to India changed her life.

"Hi, I'm Julia, a French designer, and almost two years ago, I moved to India. It was one of the best decisions I ever made, even if no one around me understood it then - nor now. I was looking for a place where ambition didn't feel like something I had to apologise for," she said.

I wanted a place where helping each other and being warm were the norm. I moved there without knowing what I would find, and I didn't expect to feel at home in a place so different from where I lived. And yes, I fell in love with the flavours and the countless types of cuisines, although I won't be able to taste them all in one lifetime. For now, I am thankful that I found this home for myself, and I hope others find theirs too,” Julia added.

Julia also shared pictures of various places and occasions during her stay in India.

Take a look at the post here:



Her story has taken the internet by storm. A user commented, “What a beautiful and courageous story! Thank you for sharing this. It is incredible how you trusted your intuition and found a place where your ambition is respected and your soul feels at home. It reminds people that ‘home’ is not always where you came from, but where you think you can be your true self.”

Another user wrote, “This is amazing! I love this Julia, I am so glad you found a place here.”

Another user said, “Padhaaro Mhare Desh, wish you a great time here.”

One user encouraged her to explore more: "This country is old, and as the saying goes, old people carry stories with them. The cuisine, the clothing, the festivals, the culture - all have a long history that tells stories. Hope you enjoy staying here. I suggest you visit the eastern part of the country - it is underrated and not yet explored."

Julia also interacted with users who asked her about her experiences of Indian food. When one asked which dish surprised her the most, she replied, "Haha, this is a tough one, but I would have to say golgappas or panki in Gujarat. I was totally addicted to it while I was in Ahmedabad."

See more reactions here:

Julia Chaigno's post has added to the voices of those who consider India their country, a country whose diversity and warmth has attracted people from all over the world and inspired them to call it home.

