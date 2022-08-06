Another distant star found? French scientist shares pic of sausage as joke, apologises later

Photo: Twitter/@EtienneKlein (Screengrab)

James Webb Space Telescope, operated by NASA, has so far proved successful in capturing far-off stars and exploring some unexplored areas in space. While everyone waits impatiently for new, intriguing findings, a renowned French scientist shared a photo of chorizo, a type of pork sausage, claiming that it was actually a distant star that the JWST had captured.

Proxima Centauri is the closest star to the Sun, and on July 31, physicist Etienne Klein, director of France's Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission, tweeted a photo of it on Twitter.

Klein came out shortly after the image went viral and acknowledged that the red round object is not, in fact, a celestial star but rather, a chorizo. On Wednesday, Scienctist added that the tweet was only a prank.

Speaking to Le Point, the president of the Institute for Advanced Studies for Science and Technology (IHEST) in Paris further clarified that the James Webb photo claim was intended to be humorous.

"This is the first time I've made a joke when I'm more on this network as a figure of scientific authority," he said. “The good news is that some immediately understood the deception, but it also took two tweets to clarify.”

Scientist noted that this incident is a proof that how fake news is usually more successful than actual news on social media.

When it was found in 2017 how uninhabitable Proxima b might become due to an extremely near orbit around the red dwarf, Proxima Centauri, once thought to be a possibly exoplanet-hosting star, lost its appeal to astronomers.

