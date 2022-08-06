Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Another distant star found? French scientist shares pic of sausage as joke, apologises later

Klein came out shortly after the image went viral and acknowledged that the red round object is not, in fact, a celestial star but rather, a chorizo.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 06, 2022, 08:01 PM IST

Another distant star found? French scientist shares pic of sausage as joke, apologises later
Photo: Twitter/@EtienneKlein (Screengrab)

James Webb Space Telescope, operated by NASA, has so far proved successful in capturing far-off stars and exploring some unexplored areas in space. While everyone waits impatiently for new, intriguing findings, a renowned French scientist shared a photo of chorizo, a type of pork sausage, claiming that it was actually a distant star that the JWST had captured.

Proxima Centauri is the closest star to the Sun, and on July 31, physicist Etienne Klein, director of France's Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission, tweeted a photo of it on Twitter.

 

 

Klein came out shortly after the image went viral and acknowledged that the red round object is not, in fact, a celestial star but rather, a chorizo. On Wednesday, Scienctist added that the tweet was only a prank.

Speaking to Le Point, the president of the Institute for Advanced Studies for Science and Technology (IHEST) in Paris further clarified that the James Webb photo claim was intended to be humorous.

"This is the first time I've made a joke when I'm more on this network as a figure of scientific authority," he said. “The good news is that some immediately understood the deception, but it also took two tweets to clarify.”

Scientist noted that this incident is a proof that how fake news is usually more successful than actual news on social media.

When it was found in 2017 how uninhabitable Proxima b might become due to an extremely near orbit around the red dwarf, Proxima Centauri, once thought to be a possibly exoplanet-hosting star, lost its appeal to astronomers.

READ | Watch: Rollercoaster gets stuck 160 feet in the air with helpless ride-goers trapped inside

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UPPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy for over 600 medical officer posts, apply at uppsc.up.nic.in
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.