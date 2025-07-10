French President Emmanuel Macron's wink at Princess Kate Middleton caught on camera, video goes viral

The two recently met during the state banquet at Windsor Castle, and they sat next to each other.

Weeks after French President Emmanuel Macron’s tense moment with his wife Brigitte, Macron raised eyebrows for his unexpected exchange with the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton. The two recently met during the state banquet at Windsor Castle, and they sat next to each other. It was Macron’s playful wink at Middleton, caught on camera, that sparked a viral moment.