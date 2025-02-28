Estele and his wife plan to use their share of the winnings to build a new home. Meanwhile, France's national lottery operator, Française des Jeux (FDJ), confirmed that no claim for the prize has yet been made.

A French man Jean-David Estele has made an extraordinary offer to split a €500,000 (Rs 4,57,51,250) lottery jackpot with the thieves who used his stolen credit card to purchase the winning ticket. The incident occurred on February 3 in Toulouse, when Estele's car was broken into and his credit card was used to make purchases at a bar. Among these purchases was a lottery ticket that turned out to be a massive winner.

Estele's lawyer, Pierre Debuisson, described the situation as a "miracle" for both his client and the thieves. He explained that without Estele's credit card, the ticket couldn't have been bought, but without the thieves' actions, the winning ticket wouldn't exist either. Estele believes the culprits are homeless and has appealed for them to come forward, offering to share the prize money instead of pressing charges.

Despite police recovering fingerprints from the scene, the thieves remain unidentified. Estele has expressed hope that they will contact him to strike a mutually beneficial deal. "I really hope they come forward," Debuisson said, adding that his client is surprisingly happy about the theft given its unexpected outcome.

The story has gained international attention due to its unusual nature. Debuisson remarked, "It must be the first time someone is thrilled about having their credit card stolen."