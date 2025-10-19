French Embassy’s playful take on Diwali date confusion goes viral

The video shows embassy staff having a humorous conversation about the uncertainty surrounding Diwali.

The French Embassy in India found a fun way to clear up the confusion surrounding the date of Diwali this year.

In a lighthearted post on Instagram, the embassy shared a humorous video that got social media users laughing.

The embassy wrote in its post, "Confused about the date of Diwali? We are too! But one thing is certain: lights, joy, and sweets await you! Watch our special video on Diwali - the festival of lights."

The video shows embassy staff having a humorous conversation about the uncertainty surrounding Diwali. One employee jokes about buying two kurtas because the festival might fall on different days, while another plans to split a single bouquet in half to celebrate both possible dates. Meanwhile, a colleague is seen confused after receiving an invitation to a Diwali party—unsure of which day to attend.

There's confusion among many about Diwali this year, as reports suggest it may be celebrated on October 20 or 21. Some traditional calendars even refer to it as a "split Diwali," leaving people unsure about the exact date.

The embassy's humorous take on the situation received widespread praise online.

Also read: Watch: Video of Google Diwali bash at Hyderabad office goes viral, netizens react 'hurt ho raha hai'