US: Hundreds of users order free food and alcohol after glitch in delivery app

Hundreds of people recently placed free orders for food and alcohol in US after the food delivery app DoorDash faced a glitch. The users were allowed to check out after placing orders, without entering an authorized form of payment.

Several users also tweeted pictures of their orders, which included expensive tequila. According to reports, the company has said that it is "actively cancelling fraudulent orders".

DoorDash trended high on Twitter all through Friday afternoon as users took advantage of the glitch to place orders for free food.

It is not clear how many people actually received their orders, but some definitely did.

“On the evening of July 7th DoorDash experienced a payment processing issue, and as a result, some users were able to check out without an authorized form of payment for a short period of time,” a spokesperson of Doordash told New York Post.

“We were subsequently notified that some users were placing fraudulent orders, and we immediately corrected the issue,” he added.

Check out posts shared by some users:

Ain’t gone be a wing left in Chicago with this DoorDash glitch going on pic.twitter.com/ghqIyF2Ktj July 8, 2022

Aww nah, y’all going to jail. DoorDash not having this pic.twitter.com/kFsfKHmluG — j (@ItsJB23_) July 8, 2022

Doordash glitch went crazy im all stocked up free of charge pic.twitter.com/3gvtGZXPtL July 8, 2022

