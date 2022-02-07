France ka Dance! WATCH French dancer groove to 'Kacha Badam' in this viral video

The song that has taken social media by storm does not belong to Bollywood or a Hooly wood artist, in fact, it belongs to a peanut seller from the state of West Bengal in India. It's surprising but no matter where you look, all you can see is people grooving to the song 'Kacha Badam' on Instagram reels and TikTok in different countries.

From the Korean mother-daughter duo to the Portuguese dad-daughter, and US’ Ricky Pond, the song has managed to attract international audiences. Another video that has gone viral is of French dancers grooving to the song.

In the video, Jika, a french dancer is seen grooving to the song 'Kacha Badam' along with his friends. The dancer is seen dressed in a colourful outfit and is performing all the steps to perfection.

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared 3 days back on Instagram reels and has received more than 41,000 likes. Netizens, especially Indians are loving his performance and leaving lovely comments on the post.

For the unversed, this song was originally sung by a peanut seller who goes by the name Bhuban Badyakar where he was singing this tune to attract customers to sell his stock but later musician Nazmu Reachat created a remix of the song that has led to the viral stories.