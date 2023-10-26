Four Americans steal dinosaur bones worth more than $1 million, peddle them to China

Four individuals in the United States are facing charges for stealing dinosaur bones valued at over $1 million and selling them to China.

In a shocking revelation, four individuals in the United States stand accused of orchestrating an elaborate scheme to steal dinosaur bones valued at over $1 million and subsequently selling them to China. The repercussions of their actions have had profound consequences, causing losses exceeding $3 million to the country, encompassing both the commercial and scientific worth of the fossils.

The accused, identified as Vint Wade (65), Donna Wade (67), Steven Willing (67), and Jordan Willing (40), have been charged with multiple felonies and found to be in violation of the Paleontological Resources Preservation Act, as revealed in an official statement issued by the US Attorney's Office for the District of Utah.

The elaborate operation involved the group working in unison to procure, transport, and export dinosaur fossils taken from government lands. This illicit endeavor spanned from March 2018 to March 2023, exploiting lands housing bones, fossils, and other paleontological resources dating back to the Jurassic period.

A statement from the US Attorney's Office disclosed that "a federal grand jury in Salt Lake City returned a 13-count indictment charging four people for allegedly purchasing and selling over $1 million in paleontological resources. The dollar amount represents 150,000 pounds of paleontological resources, including dinosaur bones, illegally removed from federal and state lands in southeastern Utah."

According to the Paleontological Resources Preservation Act (PRPA), paleontological resources are defined as any fossilized remains, traces, or imprints of organisms, preserved within or on the Earth's crust, which possess paleontological significance and contribute to our understanding of the history of life on Earth.

The accused individuals attempted to deceive authorities by mislabeling the dinosaur fossils as common items such as wood, rocks, and stones. Their actions, aimed at profiting from sales to China, resulted in significant damages to the tune of more than $3 million, comprising not only the fossils' commercial value but also their invaluable scientific significance.

US Attorney Trina A Higgins emphasized the dire consequences of such actions, stating, "By removing and processing these dinosaur bones to make consumer products for profit, tens of thousands of pounds of dinosaur bones have lost virtually all scientific value, leaving future generations unable to experience the science and wonder of these bones on Federal land."