Founder from IIT lauds 'high-integrity' employee who declined salary raise, details here

New Delhi: Shivanshi Verma, the founder of the health and wellness platform Health Tick, recently shared a compelling story about one of her employees who declined a salary increase, stating, "I'd like to add more value first." In a series of Twitter posts, Verma recounted how she initially hired Dikshaa as a fresh graduate but soon realized, after six weeks, that she might not be suitable for the role and considered letting her go.

We increased her salary but she refused to take it.



I hired her as a fresher out of college . After 6 weeks, I started to realise she wasn't fit for the role and we might need to let her go.



But beforehand she persuaded me to give her a chance in a different role.



We agreed!… pic.twitter.com/dVbdkGgXUi July 2, 2023

However, Dikshaa convinced her boss to give her an opportunity in a different position, and the change proved to be successful. Verma expressed her surprise, saying, "She started her other role. And she was surprisingly very good at it, she did an excellent job that we had to change our thought. After two months, we both founders were super impressed. We offered her a senior role even though she’s just a fresher."

The co-founders also decided to raise Dikshaa's salary. Yet, to Verma's astonishment, Dikshaa declined the raise, expressing her desire to earn it through added value. Verma admired Dikshaa's decision and emphasized the significance of trust in the workplace and relationships.

While some may perceive Dikshaa's choice as merely being kind or lacking business acumen, Verma offered a different perspective. Drawing from her experience of working with numerous individuals and conducting countless interviews, Verma explained, "Most of us might think she’s just nice or not that smart. But I see it differently. I have worked with 50+ people and interviewed 800+ people. Sabko paisa chahiye. I see her as a person with high integrity, I see her as a person who believes in “giving first.” I see her as a person I trust a lot now. I see her as a person who will think best of the company and I can count on her."

Verma went on to highlight the scarcity of individuals who truly build trust. She pointed out that top positions in prominent companies and society are occupied by individuals who have earned trust through long-standing relationships and a proven track record of integrity. These individuals remain loyal to their organizations through thick and thin, establishing themselves as trustworthy and reliable.

Concluding her post, Verma expressed her confidence in Dikshaa, stating, "I'm sure we are going to do a phenomenal job together."

Shivanshi Verma, an IIT Ropar graduate, launched her first company based on a hyper-local delivery model during her first year of engineering, as indicated in her Twitter bio.