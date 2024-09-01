Fossil shows giant 8-foot sea scorpion, larger than humans found in...

Twitter
Israeli army identifies bodies of 6 Gaza hostages, says they were killed before...

Meet woman, IAS officer who is known for her fearless administration, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

The swift weaponization of Israel exposes Kamala Harris' ceasefire rhetoric as illusory

Heartwarming surprise: Man and his friends make Zomato delivery guy's birthday extra special, watch

Kalki 2898 AD on Netflix: Prabhas-starrer beats Shaitaan, but loses to Shah Rukh's Jawan and surprising all-woman film

Biggest box office flop ever lost lost Rs 2000 crore; more than Adipurush, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Ganapath combined

Meet woman, IAS officer who is known for her fearless administration, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

The swift weaponization of Israel exposes Kamala Harris' ceasefire rhetoric as illusory

Who owns Instagram?

Why Bangkok is most visited city by Indians?

These countries have zero Indian population

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

प्रोफेसर ने साड़ी में लगाए ऐसे ठुमके, बादशाह की भी रह गईं आंखें फटी की फटी, Video देख सोशल मीडिया का ट्रैफिक जाम

Reliance AGM में नीता अंबानी ने राधिका के लिए कही दिल छूने वाली बातें, छोटी बहू की आंखें हो गईं नम

Biggest box office flop ever lost lost Rs 2000 crore; more than Adipurush, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Ganapath combined

Shraddha Kapoor was replaced in this film; movie faced several delays, bombed at box office, didn't earn even Rs 2 crore

Bull Riding to Heli-Skiing: A look at 10 most dangerous sports in the world

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Biggest box office flop ever lost lost Rs 2000 crore; more than Adipurush, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Ganapath combined

Kalki 2898 AD on Netflix: Prabhas-starrer beats Shaitaan, but loses to Shah Rukh's Jawan and surprising all-woman film

One of the world's most expensive TV shows, budget was Rs 5 crore per minute, was cancelled after just 8 episodes when..

Viral

Fossil shows giant 8-foot sea scorpion, larger than humans found in...

Scientists discovered fossils of gigantic sea scorpions, some over 8 feet long that lived 400 million years ago.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Sep 01, 2024, 11:17 AM IST

Fossil shows giant 8-foot sea scorpion, larger than humans found in...
8-foot sea scorpion
8 feet long Scientists fossils found:  have uncovered evidence of gigantic sea scorpions that lived around 400 million years ago, significantly larger than any scorpions we know today. According to a study published in the journal Gondwana Research by Dr. Bicknell and his team, these ancient creatures, known as eurypterids, could grow up to 8 feet long, making them much larger than humans. Their fossils were discovered in Australia, providing a glimpse into a time when these giant sea scorpions were the apex predators of the ocean.

Eurypterids, also called sea scorpions, belong to an extinct group of aquatic arthropods. These ancient relatives of crabs, lobsters, and spiders were once the rulers of the seas. The idea that scorpions, which today can fit comfortably in the palm of your hand, were once so enormous is astonishing. Fossils of these massive creatures have been found imprinted in rocks in New South Wales, Australia. The fossils date back to the Silurian era, which was around 443.8 to 419.2 million years ago, and the Devonian era, from 419.2 to 358.9 million years ago.

The researchers identified fossils from two genera of these sea scorpions: Pterygotus and Jaekelopterus. While Pterygotus could grow up to five feet and seven inches, Jaekelopterus could reach over eight feet, a truly terrifying size for any human encountering them. These fossils, found across the ancient supercontinent Gondwana, suggest that these sea scorpions had the ability to swim vast distances, covering thousands of kilometers.

The discovery of these fossils in Australia adds to the growing body of evidence that sea scorpions once inhabited many parts of the world. The researchers believe that the rock formations in New South Wales, where the fossils were found, indicate that these enormous creatures once lived in the area. Most of the fossils discovered were exoskeletons, the hard outer shells of the creatures.

Despite learning a lot about their size and distribution, scientists still have many unanswered questions about these ancient sea scorpions, particularly how they went extinct. It's believed that their extinction occurred around 393 million years ago, possibly due to environmental changes, such as falling sea levels and the formation of glaciers during the early Carboniferous period. However, the exact reasons for their disappearance remain a mystery.

 

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.
 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
