YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia has been facing the heat nationwide ever since his remarks on comedian Samay Raina's popular roast show, 'India's Got Latent' turned controversial. Amid this controversy around ‘Beerbiceps’, former WWE wrestler Sanga, also known as Saurav Gurjar, has shot a direct warning to Ranveer.

Gurjar uploaded a video of himself on X, formerly Twitter, in which he is seen giving a strong warning to Ranveer. In his post he said that if the YouTube content creator ever crosses path with him not even his security would be able to save him. Saurav Gurjar also said that the youtuber should not be forgiven for his below the belt remarks and requested the authorities to take strong action against him, to set an example.

Gurjar’s warning to Ranveer Allahbadia

“Whatever he did on the show, he cannot be forgiven for that. If we do not take action against him for his behavior, then more people like him will say similar things. People like him have crossed all the limit. We should take legal action against people like him who are spoiling our society and religion by saying such things, so that the next generation can be saved. The kind of things he has said, I demand the government to take strict action against him. I am very angry right now. I don't want to use foul language. If I meet him anywhere, no one can save him from me for what he said on the show.,” Gurjar wrote.

Police complaints against Ranveer Allahbadia

Not only Ranveer Allahbadia, but others who were present at the show including host Samay Raina and Apoorva Makhija have been named in police complaints. Complaints have been filed with Guwahati and Mumbai police who are looking for Ranveer who was not found at his residence in Mumbai which was locked.

News agency PTI quoted a police officer saying that Mumbai police launched an investigation and visited his apartment in Versova to interrogate him. Mumbai's Khar police asked the youtuber to report to the police station on Thursday to record his statement. However, Allahbadia requested the interrogation be done at his home.

Saurav Gurjar was a full-time WWE wrestler from 2018-2024, who mainly featured on WWE NXT. He last appeared in WWE in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, where he was eliminated by the Creed Brothers. WWE released Gurjar in April 2024.