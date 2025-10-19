FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
date 2025-10-19

VIRAL

Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak reveals his Diwali shopping rituals, family bonds and connection to Indian traditions, saying, 'Sweets are my top priority when it comes to Diwali shopping'

Rishi Sunak, former British Prime Minister, shares insights into his Diwali traditions, including shopping at Delhi’s Khan Market and enjoying sweets like jalebi and barfi. He expresses admiration for his in-laws, Sudha Murthy and Narayana Murthy, and highlights his connection to Indian culture.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 19, 2025, 09:14 AM IST

Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak reveals his Diwali shopping rituals, family bonds and connection to Indian traditions, saying, 'Sweets are my top priority when it comes to Diwali shopping'
Former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, affectionately referred to as India's 'son-in-law,' recently revealed his personal Diwali shopping experience during a visit to Delhi. Married to Akshata Murthy, the daughter of Infosys founder N. R. Narayana Murthy, Sunak is known for his deep appreciation of Indian culture, which he practices with pride.

During an event in Delhi, Sunak shared some lighthearted moments, including details about his festive shopping habits. Much like many Indians, he explained how Diwali shopping is an annual tradition in his household. 'We did our Diwali shopping at Khan Market in Delhi,' Sunak said, drawing a smile from the audience, including his in-laws, who were present at the event. His candid remarks about his favourite Indian sweets were met with laughter and applause, especially when he mentioned his love for traditional treats.

A Sweet Tradition: Jalebi, Barfi, and Kulfi

One of the highlights of Sunak’s Diwali shopping experience was his visit to the famous Bengali Sweet Market in Delhi, where he indulged in some of his favourite Indian sweets. 'I filled my stomach with kulfi,' he shared, clearly enjoying the delicious flavours. But Sunak didn’t just stop at sampling the sweets; he also took the opportunity to bring some back home. 'I also got jalebi and barfi packed to take home,' he added, much to the delight of the audience. His words, spoken with a charming British accent, evoked several rounds of applause.

As the conversation turned to his in-laws, Sunak took a moment to express his admiration for them. His mother-in-law, Sudha Murthy, a prominent author and philanthropist, was also in attendance at the event. 'What I’ve learned from my mother-in-law is her immense kindness,' Sunak remarked, noting how she effortlessly connects with people from all walks of life. 'I see the same qualities in Akshata, and I admire how my mother-in-law interacts with everyone with such warmth.'

Respect and Reverence for Family Values

Rishi Sunak also shared his respect for his father-in-law, Narayana Murthy, and his invaluable influence on his life. The British PM spoke with reverence about Murthy’s legacy in the business world and his personal values, which have left a lasting impression on him.

ALSO READ: Pakistan and Afghanistan agree to 'immediate' ceasefire' at Qatar truce talks; Here's what we know so far

Sunak’s deep respect for Indian traditions extends to his personal life as well. When he first became a Member of Parliament, he took his oath on the Bhagavad Gita, underscoring his connection to Indian culture. Even as Prime Minister, he continued to honour his roots, keeping a statue of Lord Ganesha on his desk. 'I’ve always had a statue of Lord Ganesha on my desk as Prime Minister,' he revealed, highlighting the importance of spirituality in his daily life.

Cricket and Cultural Bonds

The conversation also touched on Sunak’s fondness for cricket. While he admitted to supporting England in matches against India, he made it clear that his heart still holds a soft spot for India. 'I cheer for England when they play against India, but I always have a soft spot for India,' he said, capturing the essence of his bicultural identity.

Rishi Sunak’s reflections on his Diwali celebrations, his in-laws, and his connection to Indian traditions not only provided a glimpse into his personal life but also highlighted the deep bonds he shares with the country he now leads. It was a reminder that while Sunak may be a prominent political figure on the world stage, his ties to India both culturally and personally, remain strong.

