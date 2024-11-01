Recently, the former RCB star shared pictures of himself beside a stunning Rolls Royce, which boasts a number plate reported to be even more expensive than the car itself.

Chris Gayle is a West Indies cricketer widely regarded as one of the greatest T20 batters in cricket history. Beyond his impressive achievements on the field, Gayle has a lifestyle steeped in luxury and flamboyant style. Recently, the former RCB star took to social media to showcase his extravagant taste, sharing pictures on Instagram of himself beside a stunning Rolls-Royce, which boasts a number plate reported to be even more expensive than the car itself.

In the posts, he was seen relaxing in front of a stunning Rolls-Royce Ghost, which features a striking white and turquoise exterior. The interior of the car is equally luxurious, adorned in the same vibrant turquoise hue as the exterior.

Rolls-Royce cars are renowned for their whopping prices and are often regarded as the pinnacle of luxury in the automotive world. Their high cost is further amplified by the extensive customization options available. In India, there are cases of people spending lakhs on registration numbers.

The car that Gayle took for a spin boasts a registration number “9,” which is known to be extremely costly to obtain. Single-digit registration numbers are highly expensive in Dubai, and there have been videos in the past where individuals have disclosed the significant amounts they paid for such exclusive plates.

Gayle posted the video with the caption, “I’m in the top 10 in Dubai – do the maths if you know numbers! #UniverseBoss my driver is a legend.”

It’s unclear whether the Rolls Royce featured in the post is owned by the cricketer or belongs to a friend. The car's number plate displays the registration number F9. Previously, we saw a video of a Bugatti Chiron owner from Dubai who spent about $7,000,000, equivalent to roughly Rs 58 crore, on their registration number.

The Rolls-Royce Ghost featured in the post is likely the Series II luxury sedan. In a city like Dubai, where Rolls-Royce cars are quite common, owners often choose expensive registration numbers to stand out from the crowd. The Rolls Royce Ghost is equipped with a 6.75-liter V12 petrol engine, delivering 563 bhp and 900 Nm of peak torque.

