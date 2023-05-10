Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

'Awam ka paisa...' : Imran Khan supporters steal peacocks from Lahore Corps Commander's house, viral video

In a video that went insanely viral on social media, a man can be seen carrying a peacock and stating he took it since it was purchased with "citizen's money (awam ka paisa)".

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 10, 2023, 12:13 PM IST

'Awam ka paisa...' : Imran Khan supporters steal peacocks from Lahore Corps Commander's house, viral video
screengrab

New Delhi: Tensions rose in Pakistan on Tuesday after former Prime Minister Imran Khan's supporters took to the streets in huge numbers following his imprisonment in a graft case. Protests for Khan's release were held across the country. Protesters additionally attacked the Pakistan Army headquarters in Rawalpindi and the Corps Commander's apartment in Lahore following his dramatic arrest in a corruption case. Two people were killed in those clashes, according to local media. Video images circulated on social media platforms showed protesters damaging the gate of the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi while yelling slogans against the arrest of Imran Khan. The protesters stole many items, including peacocks kept inside the house. Yes! you heard it right

In a video that went insanely viral on social media, a man can be seen carrying a peacock and stating he took it since it was purchased with "citizen's money (awam ka paisa)". Another video shows two guys carrying white peacocks that were allegedly taken from the army's Corps Commander's mansion in Lahore.

Imran Khan's followers took to the streets in large numbers soon after his arrest, prompting the enforcement of Section 144 across the country. They also stormed the Corps Commander's residence in Lahore Cantt and the Army headquarters in Rawalpindi.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan's party's official Twitter account uploaded a video of hundreds of supporters protesting in the streets demanding his release.

On Tuesday, Imran was apprehended in a clumsy manner by the paramilitary Rangers on the orders of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) by barging into a room of the Islamabad High Court where he had come to attend a corruption case hearing.

Since his ouster in April, Khan has faced scores of accusations, a method that critics believe successive Pakistani governments have used to muzzle their opponents.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
From count out to Aromatherapy, follow these tips to manage your anxiety triggers
Hina Khan looks breathtaking in black bodycon dress, drops photos on Instagram
Dior Fashion Show: From Khushi Kapoor to Masaba Gupta, celebs who stun at Mumbai show, see pics
Meet Strela Luwang, Manipur woman who fought epilepsy, rose to fame at Femina Miss India 2023
Step inside Ajay Devgn-Kajol, Nysa Devgan-Yug's luxurious Mumbai home 'Shivshakti'
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Elon Musk's Twitter 2.0 to have audio, video features like Meta, know upcoming updates
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.