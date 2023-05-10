'Awam ka paisa...' : Imran Khan supporters steal peacocks from Lahore Corps Commander's house, viral video

screengrab

New Delhi: Tensions rose in Pakistan on Tuesday after former Prime Minister Imran Khan's supporters took to the streets in huge numbers following his imprisonment in a graft case. Protests for Khan's release were held across the country. Protesters additionally attacked the Pakistan Army headquarters in Rawalpindi and the Corps Commander's apartment in Lahore following his dramatic arrest in a corruption case. Two people were killed in those clashes, according to local media. Video images circulated on social media platforms showed protesters damaging the gate of the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi while yelling slogans against the arrest of Imran Khan. The protesters stole many items, including peacocks kept inside the house. Yes! you heard it right

This PTI worker stole a peacock from the residence of Lahore corps commander. pic.twitter.com/03KWxgy12K — Naila Inayat (@nailainayat) May 9, 2023

Peacocks stolen by a mob from the residence of Pakistan Army’s Corps Commander in Lahore.



You heard that right. pic.twitter.com/eyxi5iKgG9 May 9, 2023

In a video that went insanely viral on social media, a man can be seen carrying a peacock and stating he took it since it was purchased with "citizen's money (awam ka paisa)". Another video shows two guys carrying white peacocks that were allegedly taken from the army's Corps Commander's mansion in Lahore.

Imran Khan's followers took to the streets in large numbers soon after his arrest, prompting the enforcement of Section 144 across the country. They also stormed the Corps Commander's residence in Lahore Cantt and the Army headquarters in Rawalpindi.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan's party's official Twitter account uploaded a video of hundreds of supporters protesting in the streets demanding his release.

On Tuesday, Imran was apprehended in a clumsy manner by the paramilitary Rangers on the orders of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) by barging into a room of the Islamabad High Court where he had come to attend a corruption case hearing.

Since his ouster in April, Khan has faced scores of accusations, a method that critics believe successive Pakistani governments have used to muzzle their opponents.