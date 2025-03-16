VIRAL
Mohandas Pai supports the three-language formula, highlighting its role in job mobility amid Tamil Nadu’s opposition to Hindi imposition.
The ongoing debate over language policies in Tamil Nadu has gained new momentum with former Infosys CFO TV Mohandas Pai joining the discussion. He emphasized that learning multiple languages is a valuable skill that enhances job opportunities across India. Pai supported the three-language formula, stating that it provides "great mobility" for work and is a major advantage in today’s competitive world.
Learning More Languages is Beneficial
Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Mohandas Pai reposted a comment by a user named Karthik Reddy. In his post, Pai highlighted how knowing multiple languages helps individuals find work in different parts of India. “Learning more languages enables people to work across India. It is a very big skill, and the three-language formula has given us great mobility in work. It is a big competitive advantage,” he wrote.
Karthik Reddy, whose post-Pai was responding to, shared his perspective on how the three-language policy could lead to linguistic exchange between different regions of India. He suggested that Southern states could encourage people from Northern India to learn Tamil, Telugu, or Kannada to increase job opportunities in South India. Similarly, he proposed that South Indian states could learn each other’s languages instead of Hindi.
New Language Policy vs. Old Policy
The user also pointed out the difference between the new language policy introduced by the Modi government and the previous one. According to him, the policy designed in 2020 under former ISRO chairman Kasturirangan promotes multilingualism, whereas the 1968 Congress-era policy made Hindi a mandatory subject. He argued that the current policy, supported by the BJP and RSS, celebrates linguistic diversity rather than imposing a single language.
Ongoing Hindi Imposition Debate
Pai’s remarks come at a time when Tamil Nadu's ruling party, the DMK, has been opposing the central government’s language policies. The state government has accused the Modi government of trying to impose Hindi through the New Education Policy (NEP), which recommends learning two additional languages and one’s mother tongue.
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, speaking at an event near Chennai, addressed the controversy by praising Tamil as a “sweet language” and a valuable cultural asset. He reassured that Prime Minister Narendra Modi respects all Indian languages and ensures they receive due recognition.
As the debate continues, the discussion on India’s language policy remains a sensitive issue, especially in Tamil Nadu, where language identity is deeply rooted in politics and history.
