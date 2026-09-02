FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Meena Kumari's Pakeezah, restored in 4K, set for world premiere at London Film Festival

Pakeezah, restored in 4K, set for world premiere at London Film Festival

'Entire system destroyed': Usama Mir's cryptic swipe at PCB after Pakistan's England debacle

‘Entire system destroyed’: Usama Mir’s swipe at PCB after England debacle

Nepal Floods: Water Levels In Three Major Rivers Of Nepal Cross Danger Mark Amid Heavy Rain

Nepal Floods: Water Levels In Three Major Rivers Of Nepal Cross Danger Mark Amid Heavy Rain

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Shah Rukh Khan in Darr, Akshay Kumar in Haiwaan, Ajay Devgn in Kaal: When Bollywood superstars dared to play villains

SRK in Darr, Akshay Kumar in Haiwaan: When superstars dared to play villains

As Jassi Jaise Koi Nahin completes 23 years, 5 times when Mona Singh stole limelight, became scene-stealer in biggest Bollywood films and series

As Jassi Jaise Koi Nahin completes 23 years, 5 times when Mona stole limelight

From OTT to theatre, return of Divyenndu's Munna Tripathi; 5 reasons why Mirzapur The Movie will be major game-changer

5 reasons why Mirzapur The Movie will be major game-changer

Latest NewsViral

VIRAL

Former Google, Meta workers reveal what happened after they lost their jobs

What if a Big Tech resume is no longer enough to land a job? Former employees of Meta, Google, Microsoft, and Intel also discovered the harsh reality of the job market after layoffs.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 02, 2026, 05:04 PM IST

Former Google, Meta workers reveal what happened after they lost their jobs
What happens after Big Tech layoffs? (AI-generated)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Getting a job at big tech giants like Meta, Google, and Microsoft has always been a dream for many, as it is seen as a sign of a successful career and strong job security. However, there has been a series of layoffs across industries, including technology, and several former employees who once had high-paying jobs at the world's biggest companies are now struggling to find their next job.

 

Four such former employees, Brittney Ball, Jason Zhang, Joe Friend, and Sriram RamKrishna, had spent years working at Meta, Google, Microsoft, and Intel. Despite their experience working at tech giants, they are finding it hard to get their next jobs, with one of them sending over 8,000 applications.

 

Former Meta employee applied over 8,000 times

 

37-year-old Brittany worked as a documentation engineer at Meta for nearly five years and earned around $180,000 annually. After losing her job, Ball began searching for her next job and eventually submitted over 8,000 applications. She is now considering moving to Washington DC due to the high cost of living.

 

Story of ex-Google engineer

 

Jason Zhang worked as a software engineer at Google for nearly four years and was earning above $200,000 a year. His layoff came during a meeting with his manager and HR. He also found it tough to get a new job despite applying for around 30 positions.

 

23 years at Microsoft. Later, a $2,600 healthcare bill

 

Joe Friend, who is 62 years old, spent 23 years of his life working at Microsoft as a product manager. His base salary was around $250,000. After losing his job, he faced healthcare expenses and spends thousands every month on medical coverage.

 

Former Intel employee searched for a job for over one year

 

57-year-old Sriram RamKrishna worked at Intel for 23 years before being laid off in July last year. His entire business unit was shut down after giving over two decades of his life to the company.

 

RamKrishna believed that he would find another position within 6 months, but he is still searching for work. He even had to change his spending habits to curb expenses.

 

Bigger lesson from Big Tech layoffs

 

The stories of these four former employees of big tech companies clearly show that even years of experience at top firms cannot guarantee job security. After being laid off, many people face long job searches, financial pressure, and forced major changes in their lifestyle.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Meena Kumari's Pakeezah, restored in 4K, set for world premiere at London Film Festival
Pakeezah, restored in 4K, set for world premiere at London Film Festival
'Entire system destroyed': Usama Mir's cryptic swipe at PCB after Pakistan's England debacle
‘Entire system destroyed’: Usama Mir’s swipe at PCB after England debacle
Ram Temple Trust appoints ex-Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra as its first CEO, details here
Ram Temple Trust appoints ex-Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra as its first CEO
Tamil Nadu CM Vijay to withdraw cases against protesting farmers, teachers during DMK regime: Reports
Tamil Nadu CM Vijay to withdraw cases against protesting
Nepal flood survivor alleges Chinese supervisor escaped hydro tunnel amid rescue operation
Nepal flood survivor alleges Chinese supervisor escaped hydro tunnel amid rescue
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Shah Rukh Khan in Darr, Akshay Kumar in Haiwaan, Ajay Devgn in Kaal: When Bollywood superstars dared to play villains
SRK in Darr, Akshay Kumar in Haiwaan: When superstars dared to play villains
As Jassi Jaise Koi Nahin completes 23 years, 5 times when Mona Singh stole limelight, became scene-stealer in biggest Bollywood films and series
As Jassi Jaise Koi Nahin completes 23 years, 5 times when Mona stole limelight
From OTT to theatre, return of Divyenndu's Munna Tripathi; 5 reasons why Mirzapur The Movie will be major game-changer
5 reasons why Mirzapur The Movie will be major game-changer
Kuku Kohli prayer meet: Aruna Irani looks devastated, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Anupam Kher mourn loss of Phool aur Kaante director
Kuku Kohli prayer meet: Aruna looks devastated, Vicky, Katrina mourn loss
From Mohanlal's Chithram to Akshay Kumar's Bhool Bhulaiyaa: Ahead of Haiwaan, 5 Priyadarshan films you shouldn't miss at any cost
From Chithram to Bhool Bhulaiyaa: 5 must-watch Priyadarshan films
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement