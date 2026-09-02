Former Google, Meta workers reveal what happened after they lost their jobs

What if a Big Tech resume is no longer enough to land a job? Former employees of Meta, Google, Microsoft, and Intel also discovered the harsh reality of the job market after layoffs.

Getting a job at big tech giants like Meta, Google, and Microsoft has always been a dream for many, as it is seen as a sign of a successful career and strong job security. However, there has been a series of layoffs across industries, including technology, and several former employees who once had high-paying jobs at the world's biggest companies are now struggling to find their next job.

Four such former employees, Brittney Ball, Jason Zhang, Joe Friend, and Sriram RamKrishna, had spent years working at Meta, Google, Microsoft, and Intel. Despite their experience working at tech giants, they are finding it hard to get their next jobs, with one of them sending over 8,000 applications.

Former Meta employee applied over 8,000 times

37-year-old Brittany worked as a documentation engineer at Meta for nearly five years and earned around $180,000 annually. After losing her job, Ball began searching for her next job and eventually submitted over 8,000 applications. She is now considering moving to Washington DC due to the high cost of living.

Story of ex-Google engineer

Jason Zhang worked as a software engineer at Google for nearly four years and was earning above $200,000 a year. His layoff came during a meeting with his manager and HR. He also found it tough to get a new job despite applying for around 30 positions.

23 years at Microsoft. Later, a $2,600 healthcare bill

Joe Friend, who is 62 years old, spent 23 years of his life working at Microsoft as a product manager. His base salary was around $250,000. After losing his job, he faced healthcare expenses and spends thousands every month on medical coverage.

Former Intel employee searched for a job for over one year

57-year-old Sriram RamKrishna worked at Intel for 23 years before being laid off in July last year. His entire business unit was shut down after giving over two decades of his life to the company.

RamKrishna believed that he would find another position within 6 months, but he is still searching for work. He even had to change his spending habits to curb expenses.

Bigger lesson from Big Tech layoffs

The stories of these four former employees of big tech companies clearly show that even years of experience at top firms cannot guarantee job security. After being laid off, many people face long job searches, financial pressure, and forced major changes in their lifestyle.