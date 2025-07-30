Twitter
Former Canadian PM Justin Trudeau dating Katy Perry? Photos of the two enjoying dinner in Montreal go viral

Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shared a meal, enjoyed cocktails, and even met with chef Danny Smiles during their visit. They also made a stop in the kitchen afterwards to thank the staff for the meal. One of the dishes they were served reportedly included lobster.

ANI

Updated : Jul 30, 2025, 12:10 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau were recently spotted dining together in Montreal, sparking curiosity among fans, reported People. The pop star, 40, and Trudeau, 53, were seen at local restaurant Le Violon on Monday, July 28. According to PEOPLE, the two shared a meal, enjoyed cocktails, and even met with chef Danny Smiles during their visit. They also made a stop in the kitchen afterwards to thank the staff for the meal. One of the dishes they were served reportedly included lobster.

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau's dinner 'date' goes viral

Neither Katy Perry's nor Justin Trudeau's teams have commented on the dinner outing. Their meeting comes shortly after both Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau confirmed major changes in their personal lives.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's split

In June, Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom ended their engagement after nearly a decade together. A joint statement from their representatives shared with PEOPLE said the couple had been "shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting." Their daughter, Daisy Dove, remains their top priority.

Just weeks later, Katy Perry was seen vacationing on a yacht with Orlando Bloom, Jeff Bezos, and Lauren Sanchez off Italy's Amalfi Coast, suggesting the ex-couple remains on good terms.

Justin Trudeau's divorce from Sophie Gregoire after 18 years of marriage

As for Justin Trudeau, he and his wife Sophie Gregoire announced their separation in August 2023 after 18 years of marriage, according to PEOPLE. They have three children together: Xavier, 17, Ella-Grace, 16, and Hadrien, 11.

In a message shared on social media at the time, Justin Trudeau said the decision followed "many meaningful and difficult conversations," adding that they remain close as a family. Justin Trudeau wrote, "Hi everyone, Sophie and I would like to share the fact that after many meaningful and difficult conversations, we have made the decision to separate."

He added, "As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build. For the well-being of our children, we ask that you respect our and their privacy. Thank you."

