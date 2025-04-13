After being surrounded by rumours of separation from husband actor Govinda, Sunita Ahuja is back in news for good reasons now. Mrs Ahuja is flaunting her fit body after losing a lot of weight. Attending an event, she met Ayesha Jhulka, who lauded her for her weight transformation.

After being surrounded by rumours of separation from husband actor Govinda, Sunita Ahuja is back in news for good reasons now. Mrs Ahuja is flaunting her fit body after losing a lot of weight. Sunita Ahuja does not need stardom for being in the limelight, her independent and confident aura along with her infectious laughter. Attending an event, she met her husband’s co-star from the 90s era, Ayesha Jhulka, who lauded her for her weight transformation.

As the two met, the former Bollywood actress started complimenting her and saying, “bahut zyada weight loss kiya hai” (You have drastically lost weight). To which she was quick to reply, “Sab mujhe yahi bolte hain I dont know why” (Everybody tells me this only). Ayesha was not wrong, as Sunita Ahuja can be seen radiating a different glow after the weight loss.

Sunita was wearing a long red dress and posing with Ayesha Jhulka at the event. After receiving the compliment, the two women were giggling over something but what caught major attention was Ayesha’s compliment and Sunita’s reply, “Acha hain na (It’s good na),” after which she loudly smiled and posed happily for the paparazzi.

Ayesha Jhulka starred in many films from the 90s with Govinda including Ekka Raja Rani, Apne Dum Par, and Brahma.

Sunita Ahuja has been embroiled in Govinda’s alleged affairs but recently she has been facing news of her divorce which she has been denying since. When asked about why they were living separately, she said that it was because of the actor’s political engagement for which he needed an office space. She said, "When he joined politics, our daughter was growing up, and party workers used to visit our house. So, we decided to get an office nearby”. The two have been married for 37 years and have been emphasising on their strong bond.