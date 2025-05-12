The Kosmos 482 spacecraft made a reentry into Earth's atmosphere, splashing down in the Indian Ocean approximately 560 kilometres west of India's Middle Andaman Island.

A rare and extraordinary event unfolds as a long-lost space relic makes its way back to Earth, sparking curiosity and fascination among space enthusiasts and scientists alike. A forgotten Soviet spacecraft has finally returned home after a long wait, marking a remarkable moment in space history. After an extraordinary 53-year odyssey, Kosmos 482, a Soviet spacecraft, has made a dramatic return to Earth, ending its prolonged stay in orbit. The spacecraft, which was launched in March 1972 as part of the Soviet Union's Venera program to explore Venus, suffered a launch malfunction that left it stranded in Earth's orbit.

Weighing around 500 kilograms, Kosmos 482 spent over five decades circling the planet, gradually losing altitude due to atmospheric drag. Its fiery re-entry over the Indian Ocean marked the end of an era for this forgotten relic, bringing closure to a chapter in space exploration history.

The Kosmos 482 spacecraft made a reentry into Earth's atmosphere, splashing down in the Indian Ocean approximately 560 kilometres west of India's Middle Andaman Island. The descent was confirmed by Russia's space agency, Roscosmos, and closely monitored by the European Space Agency (ESA) and the EU's tracking network. Built to withstand the extreme conditions of Venus' surface, the spacecraft's robust titanium shell likely allowed some parts to survive the intense heat of reentry. Fortunately, the debris appears to have landed in the ocean, with no reports of damage or injuries on land. The ESA detected the reentry after Kosmos 482 missed a scheduled radar pass over Germany, confirming its atmospheric entry.

The reentry of Kosmos 482 posed a minimal risk, with The Aerospace Corporation calculating injury odds at under one in a million, falling within safe limits. Under international law, Russia retains ownership of any recovered parts, even post-reentry. Kosmos 482's return underscores the lasting impact of early space endeavours and emphasizes the need for monitoring growing space debris as space activity accelerates.