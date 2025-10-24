Forget gold, silver, THIS metal will be most precious in next 10 years, its price will rise by...

The country currently uses around 1.1 million tonnes of zinc annually, but Green predicts this could reach 2 million tonnes within the next decade. This growth rate may outpace gold, which has seen fluctuating prices.

Gold and silver have long been revered in Indian tradition, symbolizing prosperity and auspiciousness. These precious metals are an integral part of weddings, birthdays, and religious ceremonies. However, experts now suggest that zinc, a metal often overlooked, could challenge gold's status in the future.

Rising demand for zinc

According to Andrew Green, director of the International Zinc Association (IZA), zinc consumption in India is growing rapidly. The country currently uses around 1.1 million tonnes of zinc annually, but Green predicts this could reach 2 million tonnes within the next decade. This growth rate may outpace gold, which has seen fluctuating prices. A year ago, 10 grams of gold cost Rs 75,000, but today it has crossed Rs 1.2 lakh.

Zinc is becoming increasingly critical in the industrial sector. Globally, 90-95 percent of steel used in the automobile industry is galvanised, whereas in India it is only 23 percent. Zinc plays a vital role in protecting steel from corrosion. Furthermore, Green predicts that zinc demand in the solar and wind energy sectors will rise sharply. He estimates that zinc requirements for solar energy could increase by 43 per cent in the coming years, while zinc consumption in wind power is expected to double by 2030.

India's zinc potential

Andrew Green notes that global zinc production currently stands at 13.5 million tonnes per year, but per capita zinc consumption in India remains four to five times lower than the world average. To meet international standards, zinc consumption in India must increase significantly. With India's economy expanding rapidly, analysts suggest that the zinc industry is poised to shine as brightly as gold