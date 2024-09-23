'Forest park inside trains:' Snake spotted inside AC coach of Garib Rath express, netizen react; Watch viral video

The snake was spotted on the upper berth (23) in coach G3 during the journey from Jabalpur to Mumbai.

On the Jabalpur-Mumbai Garib Rath Express, chaos ensued when a snake was found in one of the air-conditioned coaches. A video showing the snake coiled around the handle of the upper coach went viral on social media, causing alarm among passengers.

As soon as the snake was found, the passenger on the berth raised an alarm, and informed the railway officials, following which a chaotic situation erupted inside the coach.

However, after the snake was spotted in the coach, the passengers were shifted to another coach and the said coach was locked, as per a report by Republic World.

Harshit Srivastava, the Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Central Railway, acknowledged the incident and assured a thorough investigation. Emphasizing passenger safety as paramount, he highlighted the railway's commitment to addressing such incidents with seriousness.

Snake in train! Snake in AC G17 coach of 12187 Jabalpur-Mumbai Garib Rath Express train. Passengers sent to another coach and G17 locked. pic.twitter.com/VYrtDNgIIY — Rajendra B. Aklekar (@rajtoday) September 22, 2024

Meanwhile, one of the passengers quickly recorded a video of the snake, which soon went viral and garnered reactions from the netizens.

Slamming Indian Railways, a user said, "Kudos to starting forest park inside trains. Have some shame at least and let us know what action you are taking against the officials."

Great job @AshwiniVaishnaw @RailMinIndia

Kudos to starting forest park inside trains.

Have some shame at least and let us know what action you are taking against the officials — Bharat Ka Gaurav (@IndiaKaGaurav86) September 22, 2024

Another said, "Under this government everything is possible." A seperate user said, "OMG. Thank God it came out during the day and got spotted."