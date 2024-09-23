Twitter
'Forest park inside trains:' Snake spotted inside AC coach of Garib Rath express, netizen react; Watch viral video

PM Modi meets Palestinian President Abbas; expresses deep concern at humanitarian situation in Gaza

Watch: Ed Sheeran surprises Indian fans at Diljit Dosanjh's concert, sings with Punjabi singer in Birmingham

Meet Indian genius, who challenged Einstein's theory, worked with IIT, NASA, went missing, was found years later in...

What will Donald Trump do if he loses upcoming US Presidential Elections? He says...

'Forest park inside trains:' Snake spotted inside AC coach of Garib Rath express, netizen react; Watch viral video

The snake was spotted on the upper berth (23) in coach G3 during the journey from Jabalpur to Mumbai.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 23, 2024, 09:00 AM IST

'Forest park inside trains:' Snake spotted inside AC coach of Garib Rath express, netizen react; Watch viral video
On the Jabalpur-Mumbai Garib Rath Express, chaos ensued when a snake was found in one of the air-conditioned coaches. A video showing the snake coiled around the handle of the upper coach went viral on social media, causing alarm among passengers.

As soon as the snake was found, the passenger on the berth raised an alarm, and informed the railway officials, following which a chaotic situation erupted inside the coach. 

The snake was spotted on the upper berth (23) in coach G3 during the journey from Jabalpur to Mumbai. The train staff acted quickly to handle the situation, prioritising passengers safety. 

However, after the snake was spotted in the coach, the passengers were shifted to another coach and the said coach was locked, as per a report by Republic World.

Harshit Srivastava, the Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Central Railway, acknowledged the incident and assured a thorough investigation. Emphasizing passenger safety as paramount, he highlighted the railway's commitment to addressing such incidents with seriousness.

Meanwhile, one of the passengers quickly recorded a video of the snake, which soon went viral and garnered reactions from the netizens.

Slamming Indian Railways, a user said, "Kudos to starting forest park inside trains. Have some shame at least and let us know what action you are taking against the officials." 

Another said, "Under this government everything is possible." A seperate user said, "OMG. Thank God it came out during the day and got spotted."

