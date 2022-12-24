Foreigner makes authentic rava idli with sambhar in viral video, impresses Indians

Screengrab

New Delhi: A man from the United Kingdom is establishing a reputation for himself on social media platforms, particularly Instagram, for his passion for Indian food. He has already covered nine Indian states' delicacies and plans to cover the remaining ones in the coming days. Now, a video of him cooking an authentic South Indian dish has surfaced online and has gone crazy viral as netizens are impressed with his cooking skills. In the now-viral video, one can see him making rava idli and sambhar from scratch and tasting it toward the end. The video which is shared Instagram by Jake Dryan has amassed a whopping 2.5 million views and netizens can’t stop talking about his marvelous cooking skills.

The viral opens with Jake preparing the sambhar by boiling the lentils and preparing the tempering ingredients. He then prepares the batter for the idli. If you watch the video, you'll notice that it looks absolutely mouthwatering. As part of the Tamil Nadu week, he prepares idli sambhar.

“Idli & sambar I think i’ve got the sambar down now, let me know I made normal idli the other week so i wanted to try another varietyâ€¦ Rava (semolina) idli are easier to make and taste VERY similar even though originally from Karnataka,” Jake Dryan captioned the clip on Instagram.

The video was shared on Instagram on December 8 and has so far accumulated more than two million views. Desi netizens were mighty impressed with his cooking skills and flooded the comment section with praises.

"Enough people are going to correct you that it's rava idly. I just wanted to say, that's a really soft rava idly! Good job, it's tougher to make than the original.," wrote a user. ""Exactly how they make it on the streets of Chennai- the mixing with your hand- SUPERB!" shared a second. "This Rava idli is Karnataka dish. I just loved the way you prepared sambar powder. Sambar looks perfect," posted a third."This is what 100% completion on the hardest difficulty looks like " remarked a fourth.