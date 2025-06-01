In an incident, a foreigner was shocked to see visitors at an Indian beach without being topless. he noticed that most of the people still covered themselves. He recorded his experience by posting a video on social media. Many users mocked him and some even explained him the Indian beach culture.

Indians are fascinated to see people go nude or at least women wear bikinis but here such beaches are less. Abroad this goes one step beyond as there are even nude beaches in most of the countries where people roam around wearing hardly anything. But those are restricted places with not everyone allowed. Most of the beaches in India are also visited by families so such nude culture is rare. In an incident, a foreigner was shocked to see visitors at an Indian beach without being topless.

Foreigner’s reaction on Indian beach

For him this made no sense, and he thought that maybe being topless was not the norm here but later took off his shirt and found that it was allowed. But he noticed that most of the people still covered themselves. He recorded his experience by posting a video on social media and said, “So I just arrived at the first beach on my trip in India, but I’ve realised nobody is topless, everybody is fully clothed. I don’t understand it. I’m not even joking. A couple 100 people are here, two guys have got no shirts on, so I don’t understand it. I’ve come to the conclusion that it is socially acceptable to have a top off.”

Netizens react

After watching his video, Indian netizens explained that in the Indian culture visiting beaches wearing clothes is a norm. Some of them even laughed at the reaction of the foreigner. Some even explained that many feel shy to remove clothes amid so many people. A user explained, “We dress modestly here, showing too much skin is culturally sensitive, so we’re always mindful of it.”

Another user taking offense at the foreigner’s reaction said, “This is India bro we don't show our body.” Another user also got angry and reacted, “U go to a country and mock their culture.. I don't think indian mocks naked people on ur beach in ur country.. that's y india is known for its culture..next time come with better research.”