Foreigner offers to pay for Indian boy’s food, viral video shows the heartwarming response of teenager

screengrab

New Delhi: An American blogger by the name of Desi To capture the splendour of India, Chris frequently makes long trips throughout the nation. His clips frequently have unique content, such as engaging with locals and testing new foods. Folks have been grinning after seeing one of his videos that was posted on YouTube, which shows him interacting with a young boy who is quite courteous. The video captures the 16-year-old boy's reaction when Chris proposes to pay for his meal.

The clip begins with Chris trying a meal called "Kulhad pizza." After that, he continues his quest for delectable vegetarian fare by purchasing a 'Cheese-paneer hotdog' from a street vendor. Here he meets the teenager. And to know what happened next you need to watch this clip:

“After enjoying some delicious veg cuisine with my new friends Asif and Shiv at the Bihari Chai Shop, I wanted to continue eating vegetarian for the day. From some of my research, I had found a lot of interesting takes on traditionally “American” dishes in a place called Krishna Nagar way out in East Delhi. Along the way I had some delicious food and met some really interesting characters. Hope you enjoy,” Chris wrote in the description of his clip.

Did you think the youngster was very polite in his interactions with the US blogger? You are not, however, alone. The video's comments section is flooded with remarks praising the teen's courtesy.

Here’s how Youtuber users reacted:

“Soft & well spoken boy .. He did not take up on your offer to pay for the hotdog. He has dignity too.,” expressed a user. “The young man just won me over . Extremely well mannered and a real representation of India . Hope you do really well in life .,” commented another. “That kid is so well mannered! He stole the show,” posted a third. “India looks much more clean, organised and prosperous as compared to my last visit back in 2005.. Its definitely a super power in the making... Lots of love from Taiwan,” shared a fourth. “That boy was so well mannered and energetic that it makes me want to be like him, confident enough to talk to strangers without showing how panicked I feel all the time.,” wrote a fifth.