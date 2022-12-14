Search icon
Foreigner makes delicious Rajasthani mirchi vada in viral video, impresses internet

In the now-viral video, he makes mirchi vada from scratch and tastes it near the end.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 14, 2022, 11:01 AM IST

New Delhi: Indian cuisine is diverse. One dish necessitates a plethora of cooking methods, ingredients, and masalas. Many people find it difficult to get the right taste. Those who cook frequently, on the other hand, will have no trouble following the recipe. While we are all accustomed to Indian cooking, we may not expect a foreigner to prepare Indian dishes expertly. However, one Instagram user is defying stereotypes by cooking a variety of Indian dishes. Jake Dryan, a social media user and propagator of plant-based recipes, is introducing his followers to a diverse range of Indian dishes. Now, a video of him cooking an authentic Rajasthani dish has gone viral, as netizens are impressed with his culinary skills. In the now-viral video, he makes mirchi vada from scratch and tastes it near the end.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The viral clip opens with Jake putting the potato stuffing in the chilies and  coating them in gramme flour batter. He then fried them in a pan. He served the chilli fritters with green chutney, which turned out golden and crisp. "Mirchi vada. Peppers stuffed with aloo masala and dipped in gram flour!!!" captioned the clip. 

Since he uploaded this video, it has been viewed 10 million times, has 300k likes, and has garnered countless comments. Many netzens were impressed at his creation. One person wrote, "I must tell you, you made the better absolute Indian momstyle with hands. Amazing to see authentic adaptation of our recipes" 

Another person mentioned, "This looks so delicious!" Someone even said, "Exactly how they make it on the streets of Jaipur- the mixing with your hand- SUPERB!"

