Foreigner energetically dances to Simmba's Aankh Maarey on Nepal's street, video goes viral

The viral video shows a foreigner trying some steps and grooving to the famous song with a Nepalese woman.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 23, 2022, 03:30 PM IST

New Delhi: If you love Simmba's Aankh Maarey and have grooved to it at least a few times, then this video is sure to make you get up and dance all over again. It shows a foreigner trying some steps and grooving to the famous song with a Nepalese woman. The viral video is shared on Instagram by TikTok Nepali and trust us, it is really too good to miss out on.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In the short clip, a foreigner can be seen dancing his heart out to the famous song of movie 'Simmba' outside a shop in Nepal. She was joined by another woman while grooving to the catchy beats. They both absolutely owned the performance and even their vibe was super infectious. We are sure that you will watch the short segment on a loop, just like us.

The clip was shared a few days ago. Since being posted, the video has accumulated more than 5 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The comments section is replete with people praising the foreigner and her dance skills. One person wrote, "Good to see tourist having such a fun. And very supportive new generation " Another person wrote, "The way she moves she is definitely a professional dancer." Someone even added, "This white girl definitely looks like a trained dancer. " Many other netizens have reacted using emojis.

