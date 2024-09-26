'For the children': British influencer hospitalised after having this Indian drink, watch viral video

British internet personality and influencer Sam Pepper recently experienced an unexpected health scare during his visit to India. Known for embracing new experiences, Pepper tried bhang lassi from a local street vendor—a decision that ended with him being hospitalised due to severe digestive complications.

In a video shared via the Instagram account ‘Sam Pepper Clips,’ the influencer is seen excitedly trying the traditional cannabis-infused drink. The vendor, an elderly Indian man, prepared the beverage, but what was meant to be a cultural adventure quickly spiralled out of control. Not long after consuming the drink, Pepper's health deteriorated, resulting in an emergency hospital visit. His India tour was ultimately postponed as he recovered from the incident.

What started as a seemingly harmless exploration of Indian traditions took a dramatic turn. The influencer, initially enthusiastic about his experience, found himself hospitalised with serious digestive issues. While details remain unclear, it is suspected that bhang, a potent concoction often made from cannabis leaves, triggered the reaction.

Sam shared another video from his hospital bed, where he expressed his distress and frustration. In a tearful moment, he claimed that Indian nurses had left his IV drip improperly attached, intensifying his anxiety. This vulnerable side of the usually cheerful internet personality quickly caught the attention of his followers.

The influencer's ordeal has sparked a range of reactions across social media. Many users extended their well-wishes, with one saying, “Hope he gets better soon—India’s food and drinks can be a real challenge for first-timers.” Others were less sympathetic, offering humorous takes on the situation. “Maybe next time he should stick to mango lassi—definitely a safer bet,” one user joked.

While the incident highlights the risks associated with trying potent local delicacies like bhang, it also serves as a reminder to exercise caution, especially when venturing into unknown territory. Pepper’s health scare has left his fans concerned, but also curious about how the adventure turned into a lesson in unexpected challenges.