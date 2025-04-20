According to Global Firepower, India has 1.44 million active military personnel — the second largest in the world. It also has over 2.5 million paramilitary troops.

Pakistan’s Army Chief, General Asim Munir recently spoke about India and the Kashmir issue, questioning India’s strength, despite its massive military force. “If 1.3 million Indian soldiers couldn’t intimidate Pakistan, then a few terrorists surely can’t change its future,” he said. He also challenged the idea that terrorism could block Pakistan’s growth or investment, saying such threats cannot overpower Pakistan’s military.

His comments have sparked debate and raised a key question: If a war breaks out, how do India and Pakistan compare in terms of military strength?

According to Global Firepower, India has 1.44 million active military personnel — the second largest in the world. It also has over 2.5 million paramilitary troops. India’s army is supported by powerful weapons like Arjun tanks, BrahMos and Pinaka missiles, and T-90 Bhishma tanks.

India’s Air Force is strong too, with around 2,229 aircraft, including over 600 fighter jets like the Rafale, Mirage 2000, MiG-29, and Su-30MKI. The country’s missile systems include the Rudram, Nirbhay, Astra, and Akash.

The Indian Navy has over 142,000 personnel and around 150 warships. It also operates two aircraft carriers — INS Vikramaditya and INS Vikrant — giving India a powerful presence in the Indian Ocean.

Meanwhile, Pakistan ranks 12th in the Global Firepower Index. It has around 654,000 active military personnel. Its air force includes 1,434 aircraft, with 387 fighter jets and 352 helicopters.

On land, Pakistan has 3,742 tanks, over 50,000 armored vehicles, and nearly 1,500 artillery systems. Its navy operates 114 vessels, including 8 submarines and 9 frigates.