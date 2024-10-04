For first time, Radhika Merchant's sister Anjali opens up about childhood, says 'I come from family where...'

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's 'choti bahu' and Anant Ambani's wife Radhika Merchant always grab headlines for either her appearances at the family's social events or her impeccable values and fashion sense. However, not much is known about her side of the family or the childhood of the Merchant siblings. Radhika Merchant's sister Anjali Merchant Majithia, who went viral for her elegant fashion choices during the grand Ambani wedding celebrations, is now again in the news.

Anjali Merchant Majithia works in her family's pharmaceutical business and is an integral part of the family business. For the unversed, Radhika Merchant and Anjali Merchant are Viren and Shaila Merchant's daughters, founders of Mumbai-based Encore Healthcare. Recently, Anjali Merchant opened up about joining the family business and said that it was not difficult for her to get into it as she had grown up in that environment.

In a panel discussion organised by Entrepreneur India in September, Anjali Merchant said, "If you consider legacy, the kind of business that I've been a part of, I've been a part of it from a very, very young age. These were dinner table discussions..."

Anjali Merchant works as the director for international markets at Encore. In a first, during the panel discussion, Anjali Merchant also shared a childhood incident that made her understand how to handle the business.

Anjali Merchant, recalling an incident from her childhood, said, "We were visiting my grandfather in Oman. He was unwell. That's where he lived. My parents actually flew back for a USFDA audit because of how important that audit was. I come from a family where relationships are paramount. At that time, it shocked me. How can you leave? How can you step away in such a situation? But it also gave me guidance to know what is a priority in this industry. That's not something that you can take lightly. Regulatory compliance, at least in our industry, is extremely important. When I entered the industry, I already had my priorities right. I already had that guidance and that support."

Anjali Merchant further shared how everyone in her family grew up with the belief that one has to prioritise being part of the business community and contributing to the family and country.

