Foodies assemble! Win Rs 71,000 at THIS Delhi restaurant by finishing 10-feet long dosa in 40 minutes

A restaurant in Delhi named Swami Shakti Sagar at Uttam Nagar has posed an interesting challenge to all its customers, especially foodies. The Delhi restaurant is offering Rs 71,000 prize money to those who can finish 10-feet-long Dosa in 40 minutes.

Shekhar Kumar, owner of the Swami Shakti Sagar restaurant said, "10-feet-long dosa challenge is running at our restaurant. If one person finishes the Dosa all by themselves in 40 minutes, we offer a check of prize money of 71,000 rupees."

"We used to make small Dosas earlier. Everyone starts from small. Then I thought of making a bit big dosa. Thinking of if we make big dosa then it will be a big challenge and more customers would come. That is why I asked to make big Tawa which on which we can make big dosa so that people come for the challenge," said Kumar.

Watch the viral video here.

"Till now 25-26 people have taken up this challenge. No one has won this challenge so far. We are receiving calls from everywhere. The main thing for us is we focus on the quality of the dosa as we focus on the quantity of it. So we keep that in mind," he said.

Surendra Gupta, a customer who took up the Dosa challenge, said, "I took the challenge, but I couldn't eat the whole dosa. I thought of winning the prize of Rs 71,000 and that's why I participated. I thought I might be able to finish the dosa but I couldn't."