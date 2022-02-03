WATCH: Food vlogger shows 'desi' way to eat sushi, gets mixed reactions from netizens

A specific technique used to eat the famous Japanese traditional dish sushi by Indian food vlogger, @pune_food_vlogger in an Instagram reel is getting mixed reviews to say the least by users all over the aforementioned social media platform.

The reel posted by the food blog page has been given the title: ‘How to eat sushi (the Indian way)’. In the reel itself it can be noticed that while initially, the food blogger tries to go the traditional route by trying to eat the sushi using chopsticks, he finds it inconvenient to do so and hence finally relies upon the use of his hands to eat the sushi.

In a slew of comments in pertinence to the reel posted by the food blogger many users relate to the way used by him and state that they too tend to rely on the use of their hands instead of the traditional chopsticks’ method. With that said, it needs to be mentioned that the use of hands while eating sushi is not considered technically incorrect.

As per Japan Today, “sushi can be eaten with your bare hands or the provided hashi (chopsticks). There are pros and cons to each method and neither one is considered the proper way.”

According to an article posted by CNN, chef Koji Sawada specifies that he prefers it when people tend to eat their sushi with their hands in a way similar to how Indians eat curry. The use of chopsticks is encouraged solely to promote the hygienic advantage it has over the use of hands. Even outside Japan, sushi is considered one of the most widely recognized delicacies around the world. Its varieties include Gunkan, Inari, Temaki, Nigiri, etc.

For the most part, the Japanese demographic is known to lead a healthy lifestyle. They are fond of an extremely nutrient heavy diet that includes proteins, minerals, carbohydrates as well as vitamins.