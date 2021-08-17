Food delivery guy steals customer's food with bare hands, netizens are shocked - Watch viral video here

In recent times, when food delivery has become quite common and frequent in the pandemic era, many videos have surfaced on the internet when a food delivery person is seen stealing or eating from the customer's order. Another incident has surfaced on the internet and this time the video will leave you shocked.

A video, uploaded on YouTube by a user named Garden State Mix, shows an Uber Eats food delivery guy stealing from the customer's food, and what left netizens in shock was him using his bare hands.

The Uber Eats guy is seen sitting on the side curb of the road, with his bike parked, and he is seen opening up the food packages, one by one, taking out generous portions of food from each, and keeping them in his own tiffin box. The man is seen taking noodles, some fried snacks, and then some quantity of soup.

Also read Taliban fighters enjoy rides in amusement parks after capturing Kabul - WATCH viral video here

"How will they not notice," read the caption in the video by the person who recorded it.

After he is done taking the food, he reseals the bag with a stapler. The video caption said, "Not his first time."

See the video here:

However, what made the incident more shocking was that the delivery guy used his bare hands for the whole act. Netizens expressed shocked, as one user commented, "For every 1 you see, there are hundreds you don't." Another user wrote, ""even the soup! " well he tried only the noodle last time and it dint taste good."

"Dude he's probably hungry it's not good," said another user, while one commented, "Dude has sunglasses and air pods in his ears. He's not financially hurting."

What's your take on the video?