Food blogger tries Tikki chaat with this Bengali sweet, netizens cringe - WATCH viral video

Headlines

The Vaccine War: Vivek Agnihotri shares glimpse of Raima Sen’s journalist character whom ‘you will love to hate’

DUSU Elections 2023: ABVP continues to lead in 4 central panel posts, celebrations begin

Which three Indian athletes has China barred from participating in the Asian Games 2023?

Assam's Biswanath Ghat named ‘Best Tourism Village of India 2023, details inside

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding menu handpicked by bride, guests to be reportedly served Punjabi, Rajasthani food

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

The Vaccine War: Vivek Agnihotri shares glimpse of Raima Sen’s journalist character whom ‘you will love to hate’

DUSU Elections 2023: ABVP continues to lead in 4 central panel posts, celebrations begin

Which three Indian athletes has China barred from participating in the Asian Games 2023?

10 Most expensive wedding destinations in India

Arthritis:10 superfoods for relief from knee and joint pain

AI reimagines Friends characters as gangsters

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy, others dazzle at fashion awards

EP 1: Virat Kohli | Players to watch out for in the cricket World Cup 2023 | ICC Men's ODI WC 2023

India-Canada Row: Expert explains why Canada became hub of Anti-India activities and what lies ahead

Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict: What Is The Conflict Between Azerbaijan and Armenia?

The Vaccine War: Vivek Agnihotri shares glimpse of Raima Sen’s journalist character whom ‘you will love to hate’

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding menu handpicked by bride, guests to be reportedly served Punjabi, Rajasthani food

Shark Tank India 3 begins filming with Aman, Namita, Vineeta, Amit, Anupam; fans say 'we want Ashneer and Peyush back'

HomeViral

Viral

Food blogger tries Tikki chaat with this Bengali sweet, netizens cringe - WATCH viral video

The video was shared by food blogger Anjali Dhingra on her Instagram handle and it has garnered over 84k views

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 13, 2021, 08:41 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Like we haven't had enough food combinations like pineapple on pizza, Fanta omelette, mint chutney on pizza, etc. we have one more and this will surely make you cringe. Who thought that someone could mess with Indian sweets? Especially, Bengali sweets.

Now, different people can have different choices of food but mixing sweets with chaat? Well, a video has gone viral of a food blogger, Anjali Dhingra tasting a weird combination of rasgulla chaat with sev, yogurt and chutneys.  

In the video, we can see her tasting the tikki rasgulla chaat for the first time and her expression gives it away. She explains what she's eating and tries the combination. She clearly doesn't seem to be convinced by the food she ate since she spent Rs 140 on it and says, "Never again."

Take a look at the video:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by So Saute (@sooosaute)

The video was shared by Anjali on her Instagram handle and it has garnered over 84k views. Many commented reacting to the weird food combination like "Eat at your risk," "kyu banate hai bakwaas chize," etc. Above all, Bengalis were not impressed one bit by this. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Anrich Nortje and Sisanda Magala ruled out of the ICC World Cup 2023 due to injuries

Atlee explains formula of giving SRK, Sanjay Dutt 'mass moments' in Jawan: 'If director loves an actor...' | Exclusive

Is Thrillophilia Safe & Reliable? Detailed Review of a Leading Travel Tech Platform

CBSE CTET Result 2023 expected soon at ctet.nic.in, check latest update

Shah Rukh Khan shields AbRam as they seek blessing of Lord Ganesha at Lalbaugcha Raja, video goes viral

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy, others dazzle at fashion awards

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

Karan Johar shares photos from 'madness and special' Kill TIFF premiere, calls Lakshya film 'blood-athon on steroids'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE