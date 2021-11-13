Food blogger tries Tikki chaat with this Bengali sweet, netizens cringe - WATCH viral video

The video was shared by food blogger Anjali Dhingra on her Instagram handle and it has garnered over 84k views

Like we haven't had enough food combinations like pineapple on pizza, Fanta omelette, mint chutney on pizza, etc. we have one more and this will surely make you cringe. Who thought that someone could mess with Indian sweets? Especially, Bengali sweets.

Now, different people can have different choices of food but mixing sweets with chaat? Well, a video has gone viral of a food blogger, Anjali Dhingra tasting a weird combination of rasgulla chaat with sev, yogurt and chutneys.

In the video, we can see her tasting the tikki rasgulla chaat for the first time and her expression gives it away. She explains what she's eating and tries the combination. She clearly doesn't seem to be convinced by the food she ate since she spent Rs 140 on it and says, "Never again."

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared by Anjali on her Instagram handle and it has garnered over 84k views. Many commented reacting to the weird food combination like "Eat at your risk," "kyu banate hai bakwaas chize," etc. Above all, Bengalis were not impressed one bit by this.