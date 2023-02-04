Search icon
Food blogger tries spring roll with aloo sabzi, his reaction is now a viral video

Well, he tried spring roll topped with aloo ki sabzi and you should definitely check out his reaction.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 04, 2023, 04:21 PM IST

Food blogger tries spring roll with aloo sabzi, his reaction is now a viral video
New Delhi: There are numerous bizarre food combinations making the rounds on the internet, and if you are an avid social media user, you may have seen quite a few. We guess we don't even need to name those combinations because they've gone viral. Now a video of a food blogger attempting yet another bizzare food combination has gone viral online.  Well, he tried spring roll topped with aloo ki sabzi and you should definitely check out his reaction. The food blogger in the clip is identified as Manish Choudhary and the video is shared on Instagram handle named @chatore_broothers.

 In the short clip, a streetside vendor poured hot aloo ki subzi over a spring rolls in a plate. Manish  then tried the weird combination and his reaction is now viral online. If you are someone who is irked by the name of the dish, then chances are you'll find his reaction absolutely relatable as he was not impressed after eating it.

After being shared online, the video received over 2 lakh views. Netizens were disappointed with the unusual combination and expressed their displeasure in the comments section.

Take a look at the reactions below:

An individual in the Instagram comments section said, "Ye kaisa combination hai (What combination is this). " A second person wrote, "Will never gonna eat this, not matter what the reason is"  " "Oh my gosh!!!! Haha, this made me laugh but i am sure his stomach will get upset," said a third.

