Food blogger tries 'Rasmalai ki sabzi' in Jodhpur, his reaction is now a viral video

The video, which has become viral, was shared on Facebook by Sadi Gaddi. It has garnered considerable attention and engagement, drawing viewers to witness the blogger's intriguing taste adventure.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 10:20 AM IST

screengrab

New Delhi: The internet has been buzzing with various unusual food combinations that have captured people's attention, and if you're an active social media user, you've likely come across quite a few of them. Some of these combinations have gone viral, and their popularity speaks for itself. 

Now, a video of a food blogger experimenting with yet another unconventional food combination is making waves online. In the video, the blogger tries out "ras malai ki sabzi" (a curry made with ras malai, a popular Indian dessert) and "gulab jamun ki sabzi" (a curry made with gulab jamun, another beloved sweet), in Jodhpur. The video captures the blogger's reaction to this unique culinary experience. 

This video exemplifies the curiosity and fascination surrounding unconventional food combinations. It provides an entertaining and often humorous glimpse into the world of experimental gastronomy, capturing the blogger's response to the unexpected flavors and textures brought about by these unconventional dishes.

The video shared online has generated significant attention, amassing over 29 lakh views. However, the response from netizens has been largely unfavorable towards the unusual food combination, with many expressing their disgust in the comments section.

One user expressed their astonishment, commenting, "Omg who eats that?" 

Another user questioned the combination, writing, "Ye kaisa combination hai (What combination is this)?" 

The comments from netizens indicate that the unconventional food combination did not resonate positively with many viewers. Taste preferences, cultural expectations, and traditional culinary practices play a significant role in shaping individuals' reactions to unconventional or seemingly incompatible food pairings.

