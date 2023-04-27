Food blogger tries momo aloo patty in Haridwar, his reaction is now a viral video

screengrab

New Delhi: How much momo can you eat at once? There is never enough. Right? After all, we're talking about the super-popular street food. Few would argue that momo is more than just a street food snack; it's an emotion. Momo is also one of those delicacies that may be easily found in cafes, restaurants, and even street food vendors. However, due to the dish's popularity, many individuals have begun to experiment with it. While some of these momo experiments may be pleasant, others may leave you perplexed. Like this patty stuffed with momos.

Watch it here:

The video was shared on the Facebook by a page named 'Foodpandits'. The viral video shows the creation of this bizarre dish. The vendor grabs a potato patty and splits it down the centre. Then he puts momos pieces to it. Finally, the man garnishes the patties with sliced onions, bhujia, ketchup, and spicy chutney. According to @foodiepandits, this street vendor is located near the train station in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. The clip is shared with a caption that reads, "Momos Patty. Location - Near Railway Station, Haridwar, Uttarakhand,”



The post has received over 2.6k likes and several comments. Some individuals were sceptical about the food, but many indicated they would like to try the momo patty without the ketchup and bhujia.

Reactions from netizens:

“Thoda sa ambhuja cement daal dete toh or swad aajata,” posted an individual. Another added, “I would like to apologise to aloo patty from my fellow human being for this crime. RIP aloo patty” “Why can't people have aloo patties and momos separately?,” expressed a third. A fourth shared, “This is how you sell something new and costly… 5 ki cheej 150 mein..” “This is a crime. Hurts to watch, ewww” joined a fifth with heart emoticons.