Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Food blogger tries momo aloo patty in Haridwar, his reaction is now a viral video

However, due to the dish's popularity, many individuals have begun to experiment with it. While some of these momo experiments may be pleasant, others may leave you perplexed. Like this patty stuffed with momos.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 27, 2023, 11:05 AM IST

Food blogger tries momo aloo patty in Haridwar, his reaction is now a viral video
screengrab

New Delhi: How much momo can you eat at once? There is never enough. Right? After all, we're talking about the super-popular street food. Few would argue that momo is more than just a street food snack; it's an emotion.  Momo is also one of those delicacies that may be easily found in cafes, restaurants, and even street food vendors. However, due to the dish's popularity, many individuals have begun to experiment with it. While some of these momo experiments may be pleasant, others may leave you perplexed. Like this patty stuffed with momos.

Watch it here:

The video was shared on the Facebook by a page named 'Foodpandits'. The viral video shows the creation of this bizarre dish. The vendor grabs a potato patty and splits it down the centre. Then he puts momos pieces to it. Finally, the man garnishes the patties with sliced onions, bhujia, ketchup, and spicy chutney. According to @foodiepandits, this street vendor is located near the train station in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. The clip is shared with a caption that reads, "Momos Patty. Location - Near Railway Station, Haridwar, Uttarakhand,”


The post has received over 2.6k likes and several comments. Some individuals were sceptical about the food, but many indicated they would like to try the momo patty without the ketchup and bhujia.

Reactions from netizens: 

“Thoda sa ambhuja cement daal dete toh or swad aajata,” posted an individual. Another added, “I would like to apologise to aloo patty from my fellow human being for this crime. RIP aloo patty” “Why can't people have aloo patties and momos separately?,” expressed a third. A fourth shared, “This is how you sell something new and costly… 5 ki cheej 150 mein..” “This is a crime. Hurts to watch, ewww” joined a fifth with heart emoticons.

 

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Step inside Mukesh Ambani’s sea-facing ultra-luxurious Dubai villa worth Rs 650 crore
Isha Ambani, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone: Celebs who walked at Met Gala red carpet
Ananya Panday steals the show in stunning pink gown at cousin Alanna Panday's mehendi, see pics
Alia Bhatt explores London with Ranbir Kapoor, shops for Raha; netizens ask 'baby kahan gaya?'
As RRR eyes Oscar win, a look at all Indians who have won the coveted award from Bhanu Athaiya to AR Rahman
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Indefinite shutdown called in Shirdi from May 1 over CISF security deployment
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.