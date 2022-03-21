Food blogger tries 'Gulab Jamun Chat'; netizens go crazy - WATCH viral video

The new trend on social media is for food bloggers to find out the most unique food items and rate them. It's just not about good food or the ambience anymore, instead, it's about what's different. On that note, to get featured and go viral many people are coming up with different types of food combinations that may sound bizarre and well, some really are.

This new video doing the rounds of the internet, shows a vendor making a 'Gulab Jamun chaat'. For the unversed, gulab jamun is an Indian sweet dish that is made of flour and fried and then put into the sugar syrup.

Now, a chat has all savoury ingredients like curd, tamarind chutney, coriander chutney, etc, bang opposite to the gulab jamun.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted on Instagram by a page called the Tongue twister where the reaction of the food blogger said a thousand words without actually uttering one. However, his caption said that the chat was good and praised the effort.