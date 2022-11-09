Search icon
Food blogger tastes jalebi with aloo sabzi, her reaction is now a viral video

The clip shows the woman trying to eat 'jalebi with aloo sabzi'.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 09, 2022, 10:43 AM IST

Image credit: Instagram

New Delhi: A food blogger's reaction to trying a new fusion food dish has left netizens shocked and stunned. It also prompted many people to express how they believe they would feel the same way as the blogger even without having tried the dish. The clip shows the woman trying to eat 'jalebi with aloo sabzi'. Yes, you heard it right. The video was shared by food blogger Palak Kapoor on Instagram and it has over 365k views. Did she like it? Well, you need to watch the video to know it.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Palak Kapoor (@whatsupdilli)

The viral video begins with the food blogger standing right outside the eatery serving jalebi with aloo sabzi. She has a plate of the dish in her hand and she takes a bite. If you are someone who is irked by the name of dish, then chances are you'll find her reaction not absolutely relatable as she looks delighted after eating it. "Tried the most weird food combo ever! Apparently, Jalebi with Aloo ki Sabzi is very famous in Mathura, Vrindavan. So I finally tried this combo from Oma Pehalwan, Mathura," Anjali captioned the clip.

READ: Viral video: Union minister Anurag Thakur pushes bus stuck on Himachal highway

The video has been shared on October 29. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated nearly 5,500 likes and the numbers are only increasing. In the comment section, netizens shared their disappointment with this bizarre food concoction. “bahot hi ghatiya combo tha ye (sic),” a user wrote. “After watching such reels I think insta should add dislike button (sic),” another user wrote.

