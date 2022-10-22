Search icon
Food blogger makes Cheese Cheetos Maggi, viral video disgusts Internet

Like this video in which a food blogger can be seen making the new dish namely 'Cheesy Cheetos Maggi' .

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 22, 2022, 02:50 PM IST

Image Credit: Reddit

New Delhi: Social media is full of strange food fusions that leave you wondering why anyone tried it. There isn't a single dish that hasn't been experimented with by attempting new concoctions. Panipuri and dosa are two of the most popular dishes that street vendors try to reinvent, but the results aren't to everyone's taste. Like this video in which  a food blogger can be seen making the new dish namely 'Cheesy Cheetos Maggi' and it has left the internet disgusted.

The now-viral video was originally shared on YouTube by the So Saute channel. It also made its way to Reddit. Take a look here:

The blogger starts the video by putting Cheetos in a pan. She adds the instant noodles and masala as the snack begins to boil. Later in the video, she combines both of them and adds cheese to it. As the dish cooks, the Cheetos balls melt into a paste, giving the dish a thick texture. "Somebody stop her please," reads the caption of the video

The internet is not pleased with this strange concoction. The comments section shows that not everyone was eager to try the new Cheesy Cheetos Maggi recipe. "Aur Kuch bacha hai experiment ke name pe (Is there anything else to experiment with)," an user commented, along with a laughing emoji. "Wonderful," said another. "Super tasty," said a third. "I've had enough of the Internet," said another user.

