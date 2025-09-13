Flying soon? Avoid these red-flag phrases, words at airport security checkpoints

At airports, even jokes about bombs, guns, hijacks, or drugs can trigger serious security action. Travellers must avoid risky words, stay calm, and cooperate with authorities. Understanding what not to say ensures safety, prevents delays, and avoids legal consequences.

Airports are high-security zones where safety is paramount. Even casual or joking remarks about threats, such as using words like “bomb,” “gun,” or talking loosely about hijacks, can trigger serious legal and security responses. Such comments, even if made in jest, may lead to detainment, questioning, missed flights, or even criminal charges.

Key phrases to avoid:

Bomb

Even saying something like, “There’s a bomb in my bag” as a joke can trigger a serious response. Security personnel are obligated to take these statements seriously, which could mean getting detained, removed from the flight, or worse, facing criminal charges.

Gun

Similar to "bomb," mentioning a gun in your possession, even in jest, can lead to immediate security action. This includes phrases like “I have a gun in my bag” or “I’m carrying a weapon.”

Hijack

Joking about hijacking a plane or using the term in any context can cause panic and lead to serious consequences, including arrest and flight delays.

Terrorist

Using the term "terrorist" in conversation, especially in a joking manner, can raise alarms and result in security intervention.

Explosives

Mentioning explosives or using related terms casually can be misinterpreted as a threat, leading to detainment and questioning.

Drugs

Even joking about carrying illegal substances can cause security personnel to take immediate action, including searches and potential legal consequences.

Smuggling

Discussing smuggling activities, even hypothetically, can trigger investigations and delays.

Infectious Diseases

Claims like “I have COVID” or “I’m carrying a deadly virus” can cause panic and result in health and safety protocols being activated.

Why these words are dangerous:

Passenger and Staff Safety Comes First: Airports are high-stakes environments. Any sign of danger must be taken seriously to protect lives.

Security Officers Can’t Tell If You’re Joking: Their job is to treat all potential threats as real. They have no way of knowing your intent until it’s too late.

Legal Consequences: Even if no threat exists, making such statements can lead to arrest, fines, or being banned from flights.

Tips to stay safe:

Be mindful of your language: Avoid using any terms related to threats or weapons.

Educate children: Ensure that young travellers understand the importance of appropriate language in airport settings.

Stay calm and cooperative: If questioned by security, remain calm, provide clear answers, and comply with instructions.

Report suspicious behaviour: If you notice anything unusual, report it to airport staff immediately.

By being aware of the language you use and understanding the importance of airport security, you can help ensure a safe and smooth travel experience.

